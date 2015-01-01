पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्व:देवउठनी एकादशी कल, बाजार में नहीं पहुंचा गन्ना, उत्पादन प्रभावित

  • बाजार में सीजनली फलों की डिमांड बढ़े, बाहर से पर्याप्त मात्रा में हो रही आपूर्ति, कोविड के कारण त्यौहार मनाने का बदला तरीका

हर साल देव उठनी एकादशी से तीन-चार दिन पहले से गन्ना उत्पादक किसान गन्ना लेकर जिले का हाट बाजारों में पहुंच जाते रहे हैं। इस बार विपरीत स्थिति बन गई है। गन्ना की सबसे अधिक डिमांड देवउठनी पर होती है। यह पर्व 25 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। घर-घर गन्ना समेत अन्य फलों की डिमांड होती है। जिसे पूरा करने बाजार में अन्य जिलों से गन्ना पहुंच जाता था, जो अब तक नहीं पहुंच पाया है। गन्ना का व्यवसाय करने वालों का कहना है कि मौसम की मार के कारण गन्ना का उत्पादन प्रभावित हुई है। जिसके कारण ही बाजार में गन्ना नहीं दिख रहा है। 24 नवंबर को बाजार में गन्ना पहुंचने की संभावना है। शार्टेज के कारण डिमांड अधिक होने से अभी से कीमतों के बढ़े होने की संभावना से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता। दीवाली के बाद हिंदू धर्म में देवउठनी एकादशी का बड़ा महत्व है। इस दिन से मांगलिक कार्य, गांव गांव में मड़ई मेला को लेकर लोगों में उत्साह शुरू हो जाता है। वहीं किसान खेतों में लगी धान की फसल काटने के बाद मिंजाई कर फुर्सत हो जाते हैं। इससे बाजारों में हलचल शुरू हो जाती है। कोविड के कारण जहां अब तक त्यौहारी का तरीका बदला बदला रहा वहीं देवउठनी एकादशी पर भी इसका असर देखने को मिलेगा। खासकर गन्ना उत्पादकों को इस त्योहार में सबसे अधिक मुनाफा होता है। लेकिन मौसम की मार की वजह से उत्पादन प्रभावित से उन्हें नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है। बाजार में गन्ना दुकान लगाने वाले रामकिशोर ने बताया कि बीते साल वे देवउठनी एकादशी पर अकेले एक ट्रक गन्ना अंबिकापुर से मंगवाए थे। लेकिन इस बार आर्डर देने के बाद भी अभी तक नहीं मिल पाया है। अंबिकापुर के किसानों ने बताया कि मौसम के चलते गन्ने की फसल समय पर तैयार नहीं हो पाई है। इसलिए डिमांड पूरी नहीं कर पा रहे हैं।

इस बार मड़ई मेला होगा या नहीं इस पर भी संशय
गांव-गांव में देवारी के बाद मड़ई मेला होता है। लेकिन इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए मड़ई मेला के आयोजन पर संशय बना हुआ है। क्योंकि बिना प्रशासन की अनुमति के कोई भी बड़ा आयोजन नहीं किया जा सकता जहां 100 से अधिक लोग उपस्थित होने हों। ऐसे में किसी भी गांव में इस बार मड़ई मेला को लेकर अनिश्चितता बनी हुई है। मड़ई मेला से गांव के लोग साल भर की जरूरतों के सामान घर ले आते हैं। इस बार वे वंचित होंगे। इससे मेला में दुकान लगाने वाले व्यवसायियों पर प्रभाव पड़ेगा।

सोसायटी में धान नहीं बेच पाने से किसान असमंजस में
देवउठनी एकादशी को देवारी तिहार भी कहते हैं। इस दिन से गांव गांव में किसान मड़ई मेला के उत्साह में जुट जाते हैं। इसके पहले किसान सोसायटी में धान बेचकर घर की जरूरतों के लिहाज से तैयारी शुरू कर देते थे। लेकिन इस बार विलंब से खरीदी होने के कारण वे न तो बाजार में पहुंच पा रहे हैं न ही मड़ई मेला की तैयारी। इससे भी किसान असमंजस में हैं।

वैवाहिक सामानों की खरीदी भी धीमी
देवउठनी एकादशी के साथ इस माह मात्र 3 वैवाहिक मुहूर्त हैं। अधिकांश शादियां होनी हैं। लेकिन बाजार में खरीदी के लिए गांव गांव से पहुंचने वाले लोग दूरी बनाए हुए हैं। जिसके कारण दीपावली के बाजार से रौकन कम हो गई है। एक व्यवसायी ने बताया कि वैवाहिक सीजन में अच्छे व्यवसाय की उम्मीद हल व्यापारी हो रहती है। लेकिन इस बार कोविड के कारण उनकी स्थिति खराब हो गी है। दीपावली के बाद बाजार में रौनक कम हो गई है।

