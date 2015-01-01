पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:जिला अस्पताल में अगले सप्ताह से शुरू होगी डायलिसिस, मुफ्त मिलेगी सुविधा

कोरबा5 घंटे पहले
  • 5 मशीन लगाकर प्रतिदिन 10 मरीज का किया जाएगा डायलिसिस

भास्कर न्यूज | जिला अस्पताल के कंपोजिट बिल्डिंग में अगले सप्ताह से डायलिसिस सुविधा शुरू हो जाएगी। राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन व छत्तीसगढ़ शासन के सहयोग से डायलिसिस सेंटर में मरीजों को मुफ्त डायलिसिस की सुविधा मिलेगी। संचालन की जिम्मेदारी ऐसकेज संजीवनी प्राइवेट लिमिटेड कोलकाता (निजी कंपनी) को दी गई है। निजी कंपनी ने डायलिसिस सेंटर के लिए जरूरी उपकरण लगाना शुरू कर दिया है। अभी आरओ का काम चल रहा है। एक-दो दिनों में डायलिसिस के लिए 5 मशीन आ जाएगी। जिसके बाद अगले सप्ताह से मरीजों का डायलिसिस होने लगेगा। डायलिसिस का पूरा खर्चा राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन व छत्तीसगढ़ शासन द्वारा वहन किया जाएगा। जिससे सेंटर में डायलिसिस की सुविधा मुफ्त मिलेगी।

डेली रोस्टर बनेगा, दो शिफ्ट में शुरू होगी सुविधा
ऐसकेज संजीवनी प्राइवेट लिमिटेड द्वारा शुरू किए जा रहे डायलिसिस सेंटर के मैनेजर जुयेल साहा ने बताया कि बिलासपुर, दुर्ग, कांकेर व महासमुंद में कंपनी द्वारा डायलिसिस सेंटर संचालित किया जा रहा है। कोरबा के जिला अस्पताल के नई बिल्डिंग में शुरू होने वाले सेंटर में डेली रोस्टर बनाया जाएगा। मरीजों की पूरी डिटेल उसमें रहेगी। दो शिफ्ट में सुविधा शुरू होगी।

मरीजों को सुविधा के साथ मिलेगी आर्थिक राहत
अब तक जिले में डायलिसिस की सरकारी सुविधा उपलब्ध नहीं है। इसके लिए मरीजों को निजी सेंटर या जिले के बाहर हायर सेंटर जाना पड़ता है। इसमें ज्यादा फीस चुकाना पड़ता है। लेकिन अब जिला अस्पताल में डायलिसिस सेंटर शुरू होने के बाद किडनी के मरीजों को जिले में सुविधा के साथ ही आर्थिक राहत भी मिलेगी। खासकर गरीब वर्ग के लोगों को डायलिसिस के लिए कर्ज लेना नहीं पड़ेगा।

