लापरवाही:होम आइसोलेशन में रह रहे मरीजों की केयर में जिला फिसड्‌डी साबित

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रदेश में कोरोना मरीजों की बेहतर देखभाल के लिए हुए सर्वे में खुलासा

शुरुआती दौर में कोरोना मरीजों के लिए बेहतर देखभाल (केयर) में आगे रहने वाला हमारा जिला अब होम आइसोलेशन के मरीजों की केयर में पिछड़ गया। प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा सभी जिलों में कराए गए सर्वे में टॉप-3 में पहला दुर्ग, दूसरा रायगढ़ व अंबिकापुर और तीसरा स्थान रायपुर का रहा। सर्वे के दौरान मोबाइल के जरिए होम आइसोलेशन में रह रहे मरीजों से बात करते हुए उन्हें प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा उपलब्ध कराई जा रही सुविधाओं के संबंध में फीडबैक लिया। इसके लिए होम आइसोलेशन में रहते उन्हें मिल रही चिकित्सकीय परामर्श, मेडिकल मदद समेत ऐसे 11 जरूरी सुविधाओं के बारे में पूछा गया। जिसके आधार पर टॉप-3 की रैंकिंग तैयार की गई। जिला के पिछड़ने के बाद प्रशासन ने बुधवार से व्यवस्था में बदलाव किया है। अब प्रतिदिन की रिपोर्ट में पॉजिटिव मिलने वाले मरीजों के देखभाल के लिए सरकारी डॉक्टरों की ड्यूटी तय की जा रही है।

मरीजों की निगरानी से होगा नियंत्रण
कोरोना मरीजों के पीछे जिन डॉक्टरों की ड्यूटी तय की जा रही है वे जिला अस्पताल समेत सभी सरकारी अस्पतालों के डॉक्टर हैं। जो होम आइसोलेशन के मरीजों के स्वास्थ्य की जानकारी मोबाइल के माध्यम से नियमित लेते रहेंगे। होम आइसोलेशन अवधि में मरीजों में लक्षण पाए जाने पर उन्हें कोविड हॉस्पिटल भेजने की कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित करेंगे। इससे निश्चित ही होम आइसोलेशन में रह रहे मरीजों की सेहत पर असर पड़ेगा और कोरोना संक्रमण भी नियंत्रण में रहेगा।

रैंकिंग में सुधार के लिए दिए गए कड़े निर्देश
विभाग के एक अधिकारी के मुताबिक होम आइसोलेशन मरीजों के साथ ही कोविड हॉस्पिटल व कोविड केयर सेंटर, आइसोलेशन सेंटर में भर्ती मरीजों को बेहतर सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाकर जिले की रैंकिंग सुधारने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। इसके लिए प्रशासन से कड़े निर्देश मिले हैं। पहले कॉल सेंटर बनाकर होम आइसोलेशन में रह रहे मरीजों के सेहत पर नजर रखते हुए लगातार फॉलोअप लिया जा रहा था। लेकिन अब इसके लिए प्रत्येक मरीज के पीछे डॉक्टर की ड्यूटी तय की गई है।

इस कारण दूसरे जिलों से पिछड़ गया हमारा जिला
जिले में पिछले दिनों कोरोना संक्रमित होने के बाद मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में जाने और दवाइयों के लिए भटक भी रहे थे। वहीं होम आइसोलेशन में रह रहे मरीजों को दवाई की खुराक देकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ध्यान नहीं देती थी। ऐसे में कोरोना मरीज सही ढंग से दवा ले रहे हैं या नहीं यह भी पता नहीं चलता था। इसलिए यहां के 200 मरीजों से फीडबैक लिया गया तो उन्होंने सवाल के जवाब में खामियां गिनाई। जिससे जिला 5वें स्थान पर पहुंच गया।

मोबाइल से संपर्क में रहेंगे डॉक्टर
डॉक्टर मरीजों से मोबाइल के माध्यम से संपर्क में रहेंगे। जो उन्हें दवाइयां उपलब्ध कराने से लेकर अंतिम दिन तक उपचार की व्यवस्था संभालेंगे। वे कॉल करके मरीजों की सेहत पर नजर रखते हुए फॉलोअप भी लेते रहेंगे। मरीजों के मानसिक परेशानी या तनाव में आने पर वे संबंधित विभाग को इसकी जानकारी देंगे।

जिले में 18 सौ लोग होम आइसोलेशन में
जिले में अब तक लगभग 8 हजार लोग कोरोना संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। जिसमें करीब 6 हजार लोग ठीक होकर हॉस्पिटल व होम आइसोलेशन से डिस्चार्ज हो चुके हैं। वहीं वर्तमान में करीब 18 सौ मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में है। बाकी 2 सौ मरीज कोविड हॉस्पिटल, निजी कोविड हॉस्पिटल, कोविड केयर सेंटर व औद्योगिक उपक्रमों के आइसोलेशन सेंटर में है।

