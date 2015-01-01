पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:कुम्हारों के दीये पर गोबर के दीये भारी, डिमांड कम होने से पुस्तैनी कारोबार पर पड़ रहा असर

कोरबा2 घंटे पहले
  • दूसरों का घर रोशन करने वाले कुम्हारों को सरकार से मदद की आस, कैसे मनाएंगे दिवाली

दीपोत्सव में दूसरों का घर रोशन करने वाले कुम्हारों की स्थिति ठीक नहीं रह गई है। पहले कोविड के कारण नवरात्रि समेत अन्य तीज त्योहारों में मिलने वाली सुविधा से वंचित रह गए। अब साल के सबसे बड़े त्योहार में भी उनके द्वारा बनाए गए मिट्‌टी के दीयों की डिमांड घटती जा रही है। उनकी मुसीबत यहीं खत्म नहीं हुई, वरन प्रदेश की सरकार ने महिलाओं को स्वावलंबी बनाने के लिए गोबर के दीये बनाने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया है। इसके कारण उनकी आजीविका के रास्ते बंद होते जा रहे हैं। कुम्हारों की बात करें तो उनका कहना है कि सरकार उनके बारे में कब सोचेगी। उनका जीवन हर बीतते साल के साथ और भी मुश्किल होता जा रहा है। बदहाली के बीच किसी तरह उन्होंने इस पुस्तैनी कारोबार को जीवित तो रखे हैं, लेकिन अब इससे आजीविका चलाना किसी चुनौती की तरह ही नजर आ रहा है। पिछले कुछ सालों से चायनीज उत्पादों से उनका पारंपरिक कारोबार बुरी तरह से प्रभावित रहा। इस साल रही सही कसर कोरोना वायरस और गोबर से निर्मित दीयों ने पूरी कर दी है। कुम्हार बेहद परेशान हैं। उनका कहना है कि सरकार को हमारी बदहाली दूर करने की दिशा में भी कुछ पहल तो करना ही चाहिए।

100 से अधिक परिवार, सभी की स्थिति एक जैसी
शहर के सीतामणी क्षेत्र में कुम्हारों के 100 से अधिक परिवार रहते हैं। इन सभी की स्थिति लगभग एक जैसी है। जो सरकारी योजनाओं से कोसों दूर हैं। कुछ परिवार तो ऐसे हैं, जिन्हें इलेक्ट्रॉनिक चाक तक नहीं मिला है। कुम्हारों का कहना है कि पिछले साल तक किसी तरह इनका मिट्टी का कारोबार चल रहा था, लेकिन इस साल दीवाली भी इनके लिए खुशहाली नहीं ला पाई है।

फैक्ट फाइल: पिछले और इस साल इतना अंतर

  • सीतामणी में रहने वाले कुल कुम्हारों की संख्या 100
  • हर साल प्रति परिवार 1 से 3 लाख दीया बनाते थे
  • इस साल सिर्फ 20 से 30 हजार दीया बना रहे
  • अब तक दीवाली में 50 हजार से एक लाख तक आय जुटा रहे थे
  • इस बार 20 हजार से अधिक की उम्मीद कम
  • बीते साल दीयों की कीमत 25 रुपए प्रति दर्जन
  • इस बार दाम हो गए 20 रुपए प्रति दर्जन

पिछले साल से दाम भी हुए कम, धंधा चल रहा मंदा
मिट्टी के दीयों का व्यवसाय संभवत: इकलौता ऐसा व्यवसाय होगा, जिसके दाम बढ़ती महंगाई के साथ बढ़ने के बजाय घट रहे हैं। रामकुमार प्रजापति का कहना है कि पिछले साल उन्होंने थोक व्यापारियों के साथ ही चिल्लर में भी दीये बेचे थे, जिसके 25 दर्जन के हिसाब से ठीक-ठाक दाम मिल गए थे, लेकिन इस साल दीयों के दाम घटकर इस साल महज 20 रुपए प्रति दर्जन हो गए हैं।

मिट्टी भी नहीं होती है आसानी से उपलब्ध
सीतामढ़ी निवासी जितेन्द्र प्रजापति ने बताया कि अब दीये बनाने के लिए मिट्टी का इंतजाम करना बेहद मुश्किलों भरा है। सरकार कहती तो है कि कुम्हारों को मिट्टी नि:शुल्क उपलब्ध करा दिया जाएगा, लेकिन धरातल की वास्तविकता कुछ और है। खनिज विभाग वाले उन्हें अकारण परेशान करते हैं और मिट्टी के परिवहन में लगने वाला भाड़ा भी वहन करने में वह असमर्थ हैं।

