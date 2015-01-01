पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:लाइन लॉस से 6 करोड़ से अधिक का नुकसान रोकने बिजली विभाग ने मीटर जांचने शुरू किया घर-घर सर्वे

कोरबा6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिजली वितरण विभाग ने अभी शहरी क्षेत्र में शुरू किया है सर्वे का काम, विभाग के कर्मचारियों को इसमें लगाया

लाइन लॉस के कारण जिले में बिजली वितरण विभाग को हर माह 6 करोड़ से अधिक का नुकसान हाेता है। तमाम कोशिशों के बाद भी बिजली वितरण विभाग अब तक लाइन लॉस पर पूरी तरह से रोक लगाने में नाकाम रहा। ऐसे में अब बिजली विभाग ने लोगों के घरों में लगे मीटर की जांच शुरू कर दी है। इसके लिए बिजली विभाग ने अब डोर-टू-डोर सर्वे करना भी शुरू कर दिया है। शहरी क्षेत्र में यह काम तेजी से चल रहा है। पूरे जिले में सर्वे कराया जाएगा। वैसे तो शहरी क्षेत्र में स्पॉट बिलिंग काफी पहले शुरू हो गई है, लेकिन इसके बाद भी उपभोक्ताओं की परेशानी दूर नहीं हुई। एवरेज बिलिंग, खराब मीटर और ज्यादातर बिजली बिल जैसी कई समस्याएं है। इसके कारण बिजली विभाग को भी समय पर बिल का भुगतान नहीं होता है। इसे देखते हुए अब जिले में बिजली विभाग ने मीटरों की जांच शुरू की है।

शहरी क्षेत्र में 70 हजार से ज्यादा उपभोक्ता, कई छूट के दायरे में
जिले के शहरी क्षेत्र में बिजली वितरण व्यवस्था का संचालन 3 जोन के माध्यम से किया जा रहा है। इसमें पाडिमार जोन, तुलसी नगर और दर्री जोन शामिल हैं। इन तीनों जोन में ही बिजली विभाग के 70 हजार से अधिक कनेक्शन याने उपभोक्ता हैं। इसमें करीब 40 हजार बिजली उपभोक्ता घरेलू उपभोक्ता और बिजली बिल में छूट के दायरे में आते हैं।

लाइन लॉस को इस तरह समझें... इसमें दो प्रकार का होता है लॉक
सब स्टेशन से सप्लाई की गई बिजली व उपभोक्ताओं की ओर से खपत की बिजली के अंतर को लाइन लॉस मानते हैं। इसमें 2 प्रकार के लॉस होते हैं। एक तकनीकी कारणों से और दूसरा उपभोक्ता के लिए खपत की गई बिजली की सही बिलिंग नहीं होना। वर्तमान में विभाग खपत का अनुमान लगाने ट्रांसफाॅर्मरों को भी मीटर से कनेक्ट करता है, ताकि संबंधित क्षेत्र में बिजली खपत का आंकलन किया जा सके।

मीटर जांच के साथ मोर बिजली एप की भी दे रहे जानकारी
बिजली वितरण विभाग बिल से जुड़ी समस्याओं को हल करने मीटर की जांच कर उसका बीपी नंबर, वर्तमान मीटर रीडिंग व मोबाइल नंबर रजिस्टर में दर्ज करा रहा है। कोई शिकायत होने पर उसका निराकरण कर इसके आधार पर ही बिजली बिल जारी किया जाएगा। दूसरी तरफ सभी उपभोक्ताओं को मोर बिजली एप की सुविधाओं की जानकारी भी दे रहे हैं, ताकि लोगों को दफ्तर के चक्कर न लगाने पड़े।

उपभोक्ताओं को बेहतर सुविधा देने कर रहे सर्वे: राजेश ठाकुर
बिजली विभाग के शहरी क्षेत्र के कार्यपालन अभियंता राजेश कुमार ठाकुर ने कहा डोर-टू-डोर सर्वे में मीटर जांच का प्रमुख उद्देश्य उपभोक्ताओं के समस्याओं का निराकरण करना है। इसके तहत रीडिंग व अन्य जानकारी ली जा रही है। उनको मोर एप की सुविधा की जानकारी भी दे रहे हैं। इससे उपभोक्ताओं की समस्या दूर होने के साथ ही विभाग का लाइन लॉस रोकने में मदद मिलने की उम्मीद है।

खराब मीटर भी बदल रहे
सर्वे के दौरान जहां उपभोक्ताओं के मीटर खराब हैं, उसे तत्काल बदल कर नया मीटर भी लगाया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा जिन उपभोक्ताओं के मीटर घरों के अंदर है, उसे परिसर में बाहर लगाया जा रहा है, ताकि डोर लॉक की स्थिति में नियमित रूप से मीटर रीडिंग ली जा सके और समय पर बिजली बिल जारी किया जा सके।

बिजली बिल का बकाया 150 करोड़ के पार
हर माह करीब करीब 18 करोड़ रुपए तक की बिलिंग बिजली विभाग करता है, जबकि उपभोक्ताओं तक बिजली आपूर्ति इससे अधिक की होती है। 31 फीसदी लाइन लॉस की वजह से करीब 6 करोड़ से अधिक का नुकसान विभाग को हर माह होने का अनुमान है। वहीं उपभोक्ताओं को जारी बिल में भी पूरी तरह से वसूली कई कारणों से नहीं हो पाती है। वर्तमान में ही बिजली बिल का बकाया राशि बढ़कर जिले में 150 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा हो गई है। शहर में ही बकाया 75 करोड़ तक पहुंच गया है। अगले माह से बिजली बिल वसूली अभियान में तेजी की संभावना है। यह अभियान लंबे समय तक चलेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआंध्र प्रदेश और ओडिशा में सबसे ज्यादा मरीज ठीक हुए; डेथ रेट के मामले में पंजाब की स्थिति खराब - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें