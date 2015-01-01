पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सेमिनार:प्राथमिक शिक्षा मजबूत होगी तभी सफलता की राह बनेगी आसान

कोरबा7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राष्ट्रीय स्तर के सेमिनार में नवाचारी शिक्षकों ने अपना-अपना नवाचार प्रस्तुत किए, किए गए सम्मानित

जिले के शासकीय स्कूलों के नवाचारी शिक्षकों ने राष्ट्रीय स्तर के सेमिनार में अपना नवाचार प्रस्तुत किए। इसमें शासकीय हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल उतरदा के व्याख्याता राकेश टंडन ने शासकीय प्राइमरी और मिडिल स्कूल का ग्रामीण शिक्षा के विकास में योगदान पर अपना लघुशोध प्रस्तुत किया। इसमें उन्होंने बताया कि प्राथमिक शिक्षा के विकास से ही शिक्षा का एक आधार स्तंभ खड़ा हो सकता है। उन्होंने बताया कि आंगनबाड़ी व प्राइमरी स्कूल में शिक्षकों की भूमिका महत्वपूर्ण होती है। यहां से छात्रों को सीखने और भविष्य का निर्धारण होता है। सेमिनार में शासकीय हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल सिल्ली के व्याख्याता ममता सिंह राजपूत ने ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं में विद्यार्थियों के अध्यापन संबंधी अपना नवाचार, शासकीय हाई स्कूल उड़ता के शिक्षक राजेश नवरंग ने दिव्यांग छात्र-छात्राओं के शैक्षणिक विकास में एक शिक्षक के रूप में मेरी भूमिका पर अपना कार्य और लघु शोध पत्र प्रस्तुत किया। शासकीय हाई स्कूल स्याहीमुड़ी की व्याख्याता प्रभा साव ने गणित शिक्षण में टीएलएम की भूमिका के बारे में बताया। शासकीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय करतला की व्याख्याता निशा चंद्रा ने ऑनलाइन शिक्षण और विद्यार्थियों का खेलकूद से शारीरिक विकास के संबंध में, शासकीय प्राथमिक शाला भटगांव के शिक्षक नोहर चंद्रा ने विद्यार्थियों के शारीरिक व शैक्षणिक विकास के लिए, टांगामार की शिक्षिका उमा साहू ने मोहल्ला क्लास के संबंध में, गढ़कटरा के शिक्षक श्रीकांत भारिया ने पिछड़ी जनजाति पहाड़ी कोरवा के शैक्षणिक एवं सामाजिक विकास में एक शिक्षक के रूप में मेरी भूमिका, शासकीय प्राथमिक शाला नानपुलाली के शिक्षिका नंदिनी राजपूत ने मोहल्ला क्लास टीएलएम निर्माण के साथ-साथ खेल-खेल में शिक्षा से संबंधित, शासकीय प्राथमिक शाला नोनबिर्रा की शिक्षिका राजकुमारी पटेल ने वर्णमाला शिक्षण तथा बागवानी शिक्षण से संबंधित, शासकीय पूर्व माध्यमिक शाला रंगोले के शिक्षक शशिकांत जायसवाल ने विज्ञान संबंधी अपनी गतिविधि, शासकीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय लाफा के व्याख्याता महावीर प्रसाद चन्द्रा ने राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना के द्वारा जनजातियों के विकास के संबंध में लघु शोध प्रस्तुत किया। इस राष्ट्रीय शैक्षिक व इनोवेटिव टीचर्स मीट 2020 की इस दो दिवसीय कार्यशाला की अध्यक्षता चंद्रशेखर शुक्ला ने किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलगातार 17वें दिन 40 हजार से कम केस आए, तीन दिन में कुल केस एक करोड़ के पार हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें