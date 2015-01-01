पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिर्री पंचायत में हाथियों का उत्पात:दीवार तोड़ घर में घुसा हाथी, भागे तो परिवार के सदस्यों की बची जान

  • घर में रखे धान, चावल चट कर तोड़ा सामान

पसान परिक्षेत्र में घूम रहे 45 हाथियों का झुंड अब आक्रामक हो गया है। ग्राम पंचायत सिर्री के सुवारघुटरा बस्ती में शुक्रवार रात हाथियों ने जमकर उत्पात मचाया। यहां एक ग्रामीण के मकान की दीवार को तोड़कर एक हाथी अंदर घुस गया। कमरे में रखा धान, चावल व दाल को खा गया। परिवार के लोगों ने भागकर अपनी जान बचाई, नहीं तो बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था। पसान क्षेत्र में हाथियों का झुंड एक सप्ताह से घूम रहा है। इसके पहले हाथियों ने पिपरिया, कोडगार, धुसकीडाड़ में उत्पात मचाया था। सिर्री पहुंचे हाथियों ने गांव के सरमन सिंह पिता हीरालाल के मिट्‌टी की दीवार को तोड़ दिया। इससे दरवाजा व छत का एक हिस्सा गिर गया। इसके बाद हाथी अंदर कमरे में घुस गया। जहां रखे राशन सामान का खा गया। कमरे में चावल बिखरा हुआ था। इसके पहले ही आहट सुनकर परिवार समेत सरमन सिंह भागकर अपनी जान बचाई। सुबह जब पहुंचे तो सब कुछ अस्त व्यस्त था। इसकी सूचना वन विभाग को दी गई है। धान कटाई के बाद हाथियों का झुंड अब गांव की ओर रुख कर रहा है। इससे ग्रामीणों में दहशत है।

