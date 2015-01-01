पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आतंक:खलिहान में घुसकर धान खा गए हाथी

कोरबा2 दिन पहले
वन मंडल कटघोरा के केंदई परिक्षेत्र में घूम रहा 45 हाथियों ने शनिवार की रात ग्राम पंचायत छिंदिया के भूकभूकी में जमकर उत्पात मचाया। खलिहान में घुसकर धान को खा गए। रात भर ग्रामीण दहशत में रहे और घरों में दुबके रहे। शुक्रवार को हाथियों ने 4 मकानों को तोड़कर क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया था। धान की फसल को बचाने के लिए ग्रामीण अब एकजुट होकर हाथियों को खदेड़ने लगे हैं। साथ ही फसल को कटाई के बाद खलिहान में रखे हुए हैं। इसे भी हाथी चट करने में लगे हैं। हाथियों काजू कोरिया सीमा से लगे गांव के आसपास ही घूम रहे हैं। ग्राम कांसाबहरा, खैरबहरा में उत्पात मचाया था। यह गांव सिरमिना के आगे है। जो कोरिया में आते हैं। अभी धान की फसल तैयार है। साथ ही कटाई भी जारी है। ऐसे में ग्रामीणों को डबल नुकसान हो रहा है। ग्रामीण एकजुट होकर रात के समय टार्च व टीन टप्पर लेकर खदेड़ने पहुंच रहे हैं। जिसकी वजह से हाथी और भी आक्रामक हो रहे हैं। कई बार पत्थर फेंकने की घटना भी सामने आ चुकी है। वन क्षेत्राधिकारी आरके चौबे ने बताया कि हाथियों की निगरानी की जा रही है। हाथी कोरिया जिले की सीमा से आगे नहीं बढ़ पा रहे हैं। इसका मुख्य कारण वहां का वन अमला सक्रिय है। ग्रामीणों को सुरक्षित स्थान में भेजा जा रहा है ताकि कोई नुकसान ना हो।

