लोगों की मौत के जिम्मेदार वन अफसर:20 साल से वनांचल में हाथियों का उत्पात, इसके बाद भी प्रशिक्षित वन कर्मियों की नहीं हो सकी तैनाती

कोरबा6 घंटे पहले
  • 20 साल से वनांचल में हाथियों का उत्पात, इसके बाद भी प्रशिक्षित वन कर्मियों की नहीं हो सकी तैनाती

जिले के दोनों वनमंडल में 20 साल से हाथी उत्पात मचा रहे हैं। 4 दिनों के भीतर दो दंतैल हाथियों ने 3 लोगों को कुचल कर मार डाला। ग्रामीण घर छोड़ कर सरकारी भवनों में रात गुजार रहे हैं। हाथी उत्पात रोकने वन विभाग के पास पर्याप्त अमला नहीं है। इसका खामियाजा ग्रामीणों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। पसान क्षेत्र में एक महीने से हाथी उत्पात मचा रहे हैं, लेकिन यहां 15 की जगह 10 वन कर्मी ही तैनात हैं। केंदई रेेंज में उत्पात अधिक होने से विभाग ने गजराज वाहन दिया है। वह भी ड्राइवर नहीं हाेने से धूल खा रहा है। ऐसे में हाथियों की निगरानी किस तरह हो रही है, इसका अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है। पसान क्षेत्र में 2 लोगों की मौत के बाद पश्चिम बंगाल से हुल्ला पार्टी बुलाई गई है। साथ ही सरगुजा की बादलखोल अभ्यारण्य से भी रेस्क्यू टीम आएगी। कोरबा वनमंडल के बाद अब कटघोरा वनमंडल के केंदई और पसान क्षेत्र हाथियों से अधिक प्रभावित है। 45 हाथियों का झुंड 2 साल से उत्पात मचा रहा है। शुक्रवार को हाथी 2 दल में पसान क्षेत्र के सेन्हा और सेमरिया में घूम रहे थे। वन अमला ग्रामीणों को सतर्क रहने मुनादी करा रहा था, लेकिन ग्रामीण अपनी जान बचाने के साथ ही फसल की सुरक्षा को लेकर चितिंत नजर आए। पहले हाथी खेतों में खड़ी फसल को चौपट कर रहे थे। अब धान खलिहान में लाने के बाद हाथी अपनी भूख मिटाने यहां घुस रहे हैं। साथ ही धान खाने मकानों को तोड़ रहे हैं। इसके बाद भी वनमंडल के अधिकारी पर्याप्त संसाधन वन अमले को मुहैया नहीं करा पा रहे हैं। 2 लोगाें को कुचल कर मारने वाले हाथी को कॉलर आईडी ही नहीं लगाया है, जिसकी वजह से उसका लोकेशन नहीं मिल रहा है। बड़गांव में घूम रहा दंतैल हाथी का लोकेशन भी किसी के पास नहीं है।

बर्रा में शाम होते ही पहुंचा दंतैल संभल नहीं पाया ग्रामीण
7 दिसंबर को पसान रेंज के तनेरा सर्किल में झुंड से अलग होने के बाद हरदेवा पंचायत की बर्रा गांव में घुसे हाथी ने घासीराम पिता पंचम सिंह को मार डाला। घटना का समय शाम 5.30 बजे वह गोठान में मवेशी को बांध कर घर लौट रहा था। सरपंच शत्रुहन सिंह ने बताया कि इसकी जानकारी गांव के लोगों को नहीं थी। वन अमले ने भी खबर नहीं दी थी।

अचानक दंतैल से हुआ सामना भाग भी नहीं पाई महिला
8 दिसंबर को कोरबा वनमंडल के लेमरू परिक्षेत्र में हाथी ने बड़गांव निवासी बंधानो बाई को मार डाला था। यहां हाथी कभी-कभार सरगुजा की ओर से आते हैं। वन विभाग को दंतैल हाथी घूमने की खबर नहीं थी। जब घटना सुबह 9 बजे हुई तब पता चला। अगर पहले पता होता तो महिला की जान नहीं जाती।

गांव में नहीं कराई गई थी मुनादी, फसल भी नहीं बची
10 दिसंबर की रात पसान रेंज के अरसरा पंचायत की घोघरा निवासी 50 वर्षीय बुधनी बाई पति मानसाय पंडो धान की रखवाली कर रही थी। इसी दौरान हाथी हमले में मौत हो गई। इस गांव में हाथी आने की मुनादी नहीं कराई गई थी। चैतुराम पंडो ने बताया कि पहले हाथी आए थे, लेकिन दूसरी बार आने की जानकारी नहीं दी गई थी।

20 साल में 75 मौत, 13 करोड़ की फसल खा गए
हाथी उत्पात 20 साल से जारी है। अब तक कोरबा और कटघोरा वनमंडल में 75 लोगांे की हाथी हमले में मौत हो चुकी है। साथ ही फसल को नुकसान करने पर किसानों को 13 करोड़ से अधिक का भुगतान किया गया है। साथ ही 500 से अधिक मकानों को तोड़ चुके हैं। अकेले कटघोरा वनमंडल के पसान में 500 किसानों की फसल को चौपट करने के साथ ही 20 मकानों को तोड़ चुके हैं।

दोनों डीएफओ फोन रिसीव ही नहीं करते
पूर्व जिला पंचायत सदस्य रायसिंह मरकाम का कहना है कि डीएफओ तो फोन ही नहीं उठाते। आखिर हाथी उत्पात की खबर किसे दें। यही हाल कोरबा वनमंडल के डीएफओ का है। इस संबंध में उच्चाधिकारियों को अवगत कराया गया है। हमारा क्षेत्र सबसे अधिक प्रभावित है। जनपद सदस्य पवन पोया का कहना है कि अफसरों की लापरवाही से जान जा रही है।

लेमरू रिजर्व में 94 करोड़ से होंगे कार्य, अभी फाइलाें में
हाथियोें को गांवों में घुसने से रोकने लेमरू हाथी रिजर्व के लिए 94 करोड़ रुपए की कार्ययोजना तैयार की जा रही है। जिसमें पानी के लिए स्टापडेम, तालाब, चारे के लिए घास, पौधे लगाए जाएंगे। साथ ही रेस्क्यू टीम भी बनेगी। ट्रेनिंग सेंटर में कमियों को प्रशिक्षित किया जाएगा। गांव के बाहर पॉवर फेसिंग की योजना है, लेकिन यह अभी फाइलों में ही बंद है। इस पर काम शुरू नहीं हुआ है।

यही हाल रहा तो गांव को छोड़ने की आएगी नौबत
हाथी उत्पात से सबसे अधिक बर्रा, बेतलो, हरदेवा, आमाटिकरा, देवमट्‌टी, सूखाबहरा, सेन्हा, पुटीपखना, कुकरीबहरा, कुम्हारी दर्री, सीपत, पिपरिया, सासिन, लाद, पोड़ीखुर्द, बनिया, चोटिया, परला, झिनपुरी, मातिन, सलिहाभांठा, पाली कुल्हरिया प्रभावित हैं। केंदई रानी अटारी के संतराम पंडो और बाबूलाल ने बताया कि मकान तोड़ने के साथ ही फसल को हाथी चौपट कर गए। अब कैसे जीवन गुजारेंगे, इसकी चिंता है। ऐसे में गांव में छोड़ने की नौबत आ जाएगी। कुम्हारी दर्री के बृजलाल पंडो का कहना है कि वन अधिकारियों की लापरवाही की वजह से ही हाथी उत्पात मचा रहे हैं। उसे रोकने ठोस उपाय ही नहीं किए गए।

जो कमियां हैं, उससे अफसरों को अवगत कराया: शुक्ला
पसान रेंजर निश्चल शुक्ला का कहना है कि जो भी संसाधन है उसी से हाथियों की निगरानी कर रहे हैं। दो दंतैल झुंड से अलग होने के बाद आक्रामक हो गए हैं। इनकी निगरानी की जा रही है। साथ ही हुल्ला पार्टी बुलाई गई है। सरगुजा से भी टीम आ रही है। इसके बाद ही क्या किया जाए इस पर निर्णय होगा।

गजराज वाहन में कर्मियों की पड़ेगी जरूरत: चौबे
केंदई रेंजर वीके चौबे का कहना है कि परिक्षेत्र में पर्याप्त कर्मचारी हैं। लेकिन गजराज वाहन में कर्मचारियों की जरूरत है। अभी चार-पांच कर्मचारी जाते हैं। जहां तक ड्राइवर का सवाल है छुट्टी में गया होगा। दो वाहन साथ चलते हैं। वाहन में मशाल के साथ ही सभी संसाधन रहते हैं।

जो भी समस्या है, मुझसे बात कर सकते हैं: पीसीसीएफ
प्रधान मुख्य वन संरक्षक वन्य प्राणी पीवी नरसिम्हा राव ने कहा हाथी उत्पात को रोकने के लिए अगर कोई समस्या है तो मेरे से बात कर सकते हैं। जो भी समस्या है उसे दूर किया जा रहा है। लेमरू रिजर्व की प्रक्रिया अभी चल रही है।​​​​​​​

