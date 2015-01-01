पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निगम का रिवाइज का खेल:मुड़ापार तालाब के सौंदर्यीकरण का इस्टीमेट बदलेगा, बोल्डर नहीं पेवर ब्लॉक से पीचिंग होगी

कोरबा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 1 करोड़ 52 लाख से गहरीकरण के साथ रिटर्निंग वॉल का काम जारी

नगर निगम के वार्ड क्रमांक 12 शारदा विहार के मुड़ापार तालाब का सौंदर्यीकरण एक साल से कराया जा रहा है, लेकिन अब बीच में इस्टीमेट को बदलने की तैयारी की जा रही है। अब बोल्डर पिचिंग के बजाय पेवर ब्लॉक से पीचिंग कराई जाएगी। इससे लागत बढ़ना संभावित है। अभी 1 करोड़ 52 लाख 65 हजार की लागत से काम चल रहा है। अगर रिवाइज हुआ तो लागत भी बढ़ेगी। दूसरी ओर ठेका कंपनी को अब तक भुगतान नहीं करने से कामकाज पर असर पड़ा है। मुड़ापार तालाब का सौंदर्यीकरण 17 साल पहले 1 करोड़ की लागत से कराया था, लेकिन इसके बाद भी हालत नहीं सुधरी। तालाब के किनारे अतिक्रमण भी हो गया है। गार्डन का निर्माण कराया जा रहा था। वह काम भी पूरा नहीं हुआ। तालाब के चारों ओर स्ट्रीट लाइट लगाई गई थी। वह भी रखरखाव के अभाव में खराब हो गया। इसके बाद ध्यान नहीं दिया गया। पूर्व महापौर रेणु अग्रवाल ने तालाब के सौंदर्यीकरण के लिए राशि की मंजूरी दी थी। बारिश के पहले गहरीकरण का कार्य कराया गया। चेजिंग रूम भी बना लिया गया है। अधिक बारिश होने से 1 दिन में ही तालाब भर गया था। गहरीकरण का काम हो गया है। अब पिचिंग का काम कराया जाएगा। लेकिन इस्टीमेट में बदलाव करते हुए पेवर ब्लाॅक से पीचिंग कराने का निर्णय लिया गया है। 70 करोड़ का काम पूर्ण हो गया है। लेकिन ठेकेदार को भुगतान नहीं होने से काम की गति धीमी हो गई है। कब तक काम पूर्ण होगा यह अधिकारी भी नहीं बता पा रहे हैं।

तालाब में आ रहा नाले का गंदा पानी
तालाब में नाले का गंदा पानी आ रहा है। इसे बंद करने का प्रयास किया गया। लेकिन लोगों ने कह दिया कि पहले पानी निकासी के लिए नाला निर्माण कराया जाए। इसके बाद ही नाली को बंद किया जाए। अभी पानी पूरी तरह खराब है। हालांकि पानी कम हो गया है। लेकिन न तो नहाने के लायक पानी है और न ही किसी तरह के उपयोग करने लायक।

मुड़ापार बस्ती की होती थी निस्तारी
साैंदर्यीकरण के पहले तालाब की स्थिति बेहतर थी। भले ही गर्मी में पानी सूख जाता था। लेकिन मुड़ापार बस्ती की निस्तारी होती थी। जबसे सौंदर्यीकरण के नाम पर बदलाव किया जा रहा है। उसके बाद से ही अब उपयोगी नहीं रह गया है। नहाने के लिए घाट तो बने हैं लेकिन गंदे पानी के कारण लोग अब नहीं आते।

नाला बनने के बाद ही गंदा पानी आना रुकेगा: सभापति
नगर निगम के सभापति व वार्ड पार्षद श्यामसुंदर सोनी का कहना है कि तालाब में अभी नाले का गंदा पानी आ रहा है। जिसके कारण उपयोग लायक नहीं है। अभी लोगोें को बोर के पानी से ही नहाना पड़ रहा है। नाला का निर्माण कराया जाएगा। इसके बाद ही गंदा पानी आना रुकेगा। सौंदर्यीकरण का काम चल रहा है।

बच्चों के लिए बोटिंग चलाने की बनी थी योजना
मुड़ापार तालाब का गहरीकरण के साथ ही गार्डन बनाने की योजना बनाई गई थी। साथ ही बच्चों के लिए मोटर बोटिंग की योजना भी बनी। लेकिन काम ही अधूरा छोड़ दिया गया। लंबे समय बाद फिर से सौंदर्यीकरण का काम कराया जा रहा है। वह भी बार-बार बदलाव से कंप्लीट नहीं हो पा रहा है।

लॉकडाउन से काम हुआ प्रभावित: जोन कमिश्नर
कोरबा जोन के कमिश्नर एमके वर्मा का कहना है कि लॉकडाउन की वजह से काम प्रभावित हुआ है। अब फिर से काम चल रहा है। तालाब के पानी को खाली कराया जाएगा। इसके बाद जो भी अधूरे काम है उसे पूर्ण किया जाएगा। शीघ्र काम पूर्ण हो इसका प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

