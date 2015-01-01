पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाद में घोषित होगी तिथि:सुबह थी परीक्षा, यूनिवर्सिटी ने 15 घंटे पहले किया निरस्त

कोरबा7 घंटे पहले
  • आईटी कोरबा में अंतिम वर्ष सप्तम सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा मंगलवार से होनी थी शुरू

मंगलवार की सुबह 10 से 1 बजे के बीच आईटी कोरबा में बीई अंतिम वर्ष के सातवें सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा शुरू होने वाली थी, जिसे यूनिवर्सिटी ने परीक्षा के 15 घंटे पहले स्थगित कर दिया। सोमवार की शाम 6 बजे के बाद यह स्थगित होने का आदेश यूनिवर्सिटी की वेबसाइट में अपलोड होने से परीक्षार्थियों को असुविधा हुई। अब उन्हें फिर से परीक्षा की तैयारी करनी होगी। फिलहाल परीक्षा की नई तिथि अभी घोषित नहीं हुई है। छत्तीसगढ़ स्वामी विवेकानंद तकनीकी विश्वविद्यालय ने संबद्ध सभी कॉलेजों की मंगलवार से शुरू होने वाली परीक्षाएं कोविड-19 को देखते हुए स्थगित किया है। परीक्षा आयोजन की तिथि नवंबर में ही यूनिवर्सिटी से जारी हो गई थी। प्रदेश के कई जिलों में अभी भी कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा बना हुआ है। इसे देखते हुए कुलपति ने यह निर्णय लिया। अचानक स्थगित हुई परीक्षा के कारण समय पर जानकारी नहीं होने से अधिकांश छात्र आईटी कोरबा पहुंच गए थे, जहां से उन्हें बैरंग लौटना पड़ा। परीक्षा स्थगित होने से अधिकांश छात्रों को निराश होना पड़ा। अब उन्हें नई तिथि आने तक अपनी तैयारी जारी रखने की मजबूरी हो गई है।

ऑफलाइन पद्धति के कारण हुई स्थगित
तकनीकी कॉलेजों की परीक्षाएं ऑफलाइन पद्धति से आयोजित करने का निर्णय लिया गया था। कोविड-19 प्रोटोकाल के अनुसार हर कक्ष में अधिकतम 20 छात्रों व सेमिनार हाल में अधिकतम 40 छात्रों के बैठने की व्यवस्था करने को कहा था। साथ ही परीक्षा कक्ष में प्रवेश के पहले हर छात्र की थर्मल स्क्रेनिंग करने, शरीर का तापमान सामान्य पाए जाने की स्थिति में ही प्रवेश देने का निर्णय लिया था।

इस विषय की होनी थी परीक्षा: मंगलवार को बीई सिविल ब्रांच में स्ट्रक्चरल इंजीनियरिंग डिजाइन-थ्री, सीएसई में मोबाइल कम्प्यूटिंग एंड अप्लीकेशन, ट्रिपल-ई में स्वीचिंग एंड प्रोटेक्शन की परीक्षा आयोजित थी। पहले से घोषित तिथि अनुसार अगली परीक्षा 17, 21, 23, 26 दिसंबर को होनी थी। अब इन तिथियों की परीक्षाओं के लिए अलग से तिथि जारी होगी।

