पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परेशानी:बिजली प्लांटों में अनुभवी अधिकारी व कर्मचारी हो रहे कम, प्लांट के कामकाज पर पड़ रहा असर

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उत्पादन कंपनी में स्वीकृत पद 5600 के मुकाबले आधे कर्मचारियों से चल रहा काम, ओटी व अन्य सुविधाएं बंद

बीते 5-6 वर्षो में बिजली उत्पादन कंपनी में प्लांटों में करीब 1500 से ज्यादा कर्मचारी और अधिकारी सेवानिवृत्त हो गए हैं। अब हर माह 15-20 अधिकारी कर्मचारी सेवानिवृत्त हो रहे हैं। सेवानिवृत्त होने वाले अधिकारी और कर्मचारी पुराने और अनुभवी हैं। ऐसे में अनुभवी कर्मचारियों के सेवानिवृत्त हेाने से अब बिजली प्लांटों के काम काज पर भी खासा असर पड़ने लगा है। बिजली उत्पादन कंपनी में ही करीब 5600 अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों के स्वीकृत पद हैं। लेकिन इसके आधे से कम मेनपावर है। कर्मचारियों की कमी का सबसे ज्यादा असर प्लांटों के संचालन पर ही पड़ रहा है। पहले बिजली कंपनी में कर्मचारियों को ओव्हर टाइम की सुविधा थी। इससे कर्मचारी डयूटी समय से ज्यादा रुककर प्लांटों में काम करते थे। लेकिन बाद में प्रबंधन ने इस सुविधा को खत्म कर दिया। ऐसे मे जो कर्मचारी कार्यरत हैं वे भी अपने ड्यूटी समय तक ही कार्य करते हैं, अतिरिक्त कार्य के लिए उनकों नहीं रोका जाता है। स्थानीय अधिकारी भी इस बात को मानते हैं कि पुराने संयंत्रों में अनुभवी कर्मचारी कम होने से काम का दबाव बढ़ा है। हालांकि अफसर इस बारे में खुलकर कहने से बचते हैं। प्लांट में अब अधिकांश काम आऊटसार्सिंग माध्यम से भी कराए जा रहे हैं। बीते कुछ वश में जहां कंपनी के बिजली प्लांटों से 1500 से ज्यादा कर्मचारी सेवानिवृत्त हो चुके हैं। वहीं अगले 2 वर्ष में 300 से ज्यादा कर्मचारियों के सेवानिवृत्त होने की संभावना है। कर्मचारियों की भर्ती जहां नहीं हो रही है, वहीं प्रबंधन ने कोरबा पूर्व 4 पुराने यूनिट के बंद होने के बाद यहां करीब 636 स्वीकृत पद ही खत्म कर दिया है।

नई भर्ती नहीं होने से भी समस्या
बिजली उत्पादन कंपनी में जहां कर्मचारी व अफसर तेजी से रिटायर हो रहें हैं। वहीं उत्पादन कंपनी में लंबे समय से नए कर्मियों की भर्ती नहीं हो रही हैं। प्रबंधन ने जनरेशन में अनुकंपा नियुक्ति पर भी रोक लगा रखी थी। बताया जा रहा है कि जनरेशन कंपनी में अनुकंपा नियुक्ति के मामले भी लंबित हैं। बीते कुछ वर्षो में कंपनी ने अधिकांश भू-विस्थापितों को सिर्फ सुरक्षा के कार्यो में नियोजित किया है।

जिले में पावर कंपनी के तीन बिजली प्लांट
यहां बिजली उत्पादन कंपनी के तीन बिजली प्लांट हैं। एचटीपीपी में 1500 कर्मचारी, डीएसपीएम प्लांट में 400 व कोरबा पूर्व में करीब 350 कर्मचारी नियोजित हैं। इसी तरह कंपनी के अन्य प्लांट मड़वा में करीब 1000 कर्मचारी हैं। बिजली कंपनी के जानकारों का कहना है कि समय के साथ पावर कंपनी के मेनपावर में भारी कमी आई है। पूरे बिजली कंपनी में करीब 28000 स्वीकृत पद हैं। इसके मुकाबले करीब 17000 अधिकारी और कर्मचारी ही पदस्थ हैं। बिजली प्लांटों की बात करें तो 5600 कर्मचारियों के मुकाबले करीब 3000 ही कर्मचारी कार्यरत हैं।

इस तरह की हो रही है समस्या

  • कर्मचारी कम होने व रिक्त पदों की भरपाई नहीं होने से कर्मचारी शारीरिक व मानसिक तौर पर दबाव में रहते हैं।
  • पावर कंपनी के प्लांटों में इकाईयों में बार-बार ट्रिपिंग व मशीनों के रखरखाव व सुधार में विलंब।
  • कर्मचारियों की कमी का फायदा उठाते हुए चोरों ने कर्मचारी पर हमला किया था।
  • कर्मियों पर काम का दबाव होने से हादसे की आशंका रहती है,सयंत्र में छोटी मोटी दुर्घटनाएं होते रहती हैं। आऊटसोर्सिंग से कार्य होने पर निगरानी का अतिरिक्त दबाव रहता है।

कर्मी कम होने दिक्कत, प्रबंधन से समक्ष उठाई समस्या
बिजली कर्मचारी संघ-महासंघ के अध्यक्ष व बीएमएस के प्रदेश महामंत्री राधेश्याम जायसवाल के अनुसार बिजली प्लांटों में कर्मचारियों की कमी बड़ी समस्या है। नई भर्ती नहीं हो रही है। सीमित कर्मचारियों पर दबाव ज्यादा है जिससे हादसे भी हो रहे हैं। जनरेशन कंपनी में अनुकंपा नियुक्ति के लंबित मामलों, शेष भू-विस्थापितों को नौकरी और नई भर्ती करने की जरुरत है। प्रबंधन के समक्ष इसे मुद्दे पर कई बात की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें