विरोध:कृषि कानून के खिलाफ किसानों ने किया चक्काजाम, 2 घंटे रुका कोयला परिवहन

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • ग्राम रेनपुर में किसानों और ग्रामीणों ने वन अधिकार पट्‌टा की मांग को लेकर किया प्रदर्शन

केंद्र सरकार के कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में गुरुवार को माकपा, छत्तीसगढ़ किसान सभा, छत्तीसगढ़ बचाओ आंदोलन, जनवादी महिला समिति के बैनर तले संयुक्त रूप से चक्काजाम आंदोलन किया गया। सड़क पर जाम करने से दोनों तरफ से भारी वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गई। करीब 2 घंटे तक मार्ग से कोयला परिवहन पूरी तरह से बाधित रहा। केंद्र सरकार के नए कृषि कानून के खिलाफ और वन अधिकार पट्टा की मांग को लेकर किसानों ने आंदोलन का निर्णय लिया था। इसी कड़ी में गुरुवार की सुबह माकपा अन्य संगठनों के साथ बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण रेनपुर पहुंचे और चक्काजाम कर दिया। इधर रैनपुर में आंदोलन की सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई थी। समझाइश के बाद भी करीब 2 घंटे तक ग्रामीण अाैर किसानों का आंदोलन जारी रहा। एसईसीएल के खदानों से कोयला लेकर निकलने वाली गाड़ियां इसी मार्ग से गुजरती हैं। रैनपुर में जाम लगने के कारण मौके पर कोयला लोड वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गई थी।

ये है किसानों की मांग
सरकार के किसान विरोधी कानूनों को वापस लेने, न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने, खाद्यान्न आत्मनिर्भरता व ग्रामीण जनता की आजीविका बचाने व पूरे प्रदेश में सहकारी समितियों के माध्यम से 10 नवंबर से धान की खरीदी शुरू करने, प्रदेश वन अधिकार का पट्टा देने व कॉर्पोरेट परस्त कानूनों को निरस्त करने की मांग की।

दिखावा कर रही सरकार
छत्तीसगढ़ किसान सभा के जवाहर सिंह व छत्तीसगढ़ बचाओ आंदोलन के दीपक साहू ने किसान नेताओं ने प्रदेश सरकार पर भी आरोप लगाया कि सरकार वनाधिकार पट्टा देने का सिर्फ दिखावा कर रही है। आवेदकों को पावती भी नहीं दिए जा रहे हैं। किसान सभा ने वन भूमि में काबिज सभी कब्जाधारियों को वन अधिकार का पट्टा देने की भी मांग की है।

कई क्षेत्रों में जलाए पुतले
गुरुवार को माकपा, छत्तीसगढ़ किसान सभा, छत्तीसगढ़ बचाओ आंदोलन, जनवादी महिला समिति के बैनर तले संयुक्त रुप से चक्काजाम आंदोलन किया गया। इसके साथ ही कई क्षेत्रों में ग्रामीणों ने कृषि कानून के विरोध और अपनी मांगों को लेकर केंद्र सरकार का पुतला दहन किया। साथ ही जमकर नारेबाजी भी की।

संगठन के लोग बोले- सरकार एमएसपी से छुटकारा पाना चाहती है
किसान सभा के नंदलाल कंवर, जवाहर सिंह कंवर, मुखराम, वेदप्रकाश, छत्तीसगढ़ बचाओ आंदोलन के दीपक साहू, माकपा जिला सचिव प्रशांत झा, माकपा पार्षद राजकुमारी कंवर, सुरति कुलदीप ने कहा कॉर्पोरेट परस्त और कृषि विरोधी कानूनों का असली मकसद न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य व सार्वजनिक वितरण प्रणाली की व्यवस्था से छुटकारा पाना है। मंडी कानून के निष्प्रभावी होने और निजी मंडियों के खुलने से देश के किसान समर्थन मूल्य से वंचित होगें। चूंकि ये कानून किसानों की फसल को मंडियों से बाहर समर्थन मूल्य से कम कीमत पर खरीदने की कृषि-व्यापार करने वाली कंपनियों, व्यापारियों व उनके दलालों को छूट देती है और किसी भी विवाद में किसान के कोर्ट में जाने के अधिकार पर प्रतिबंध लगाते हैं, इसलिए यह किसानों के लिए घातक है।

