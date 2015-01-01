पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

माहो का प्रकोप:अधपके धान की कटाई करने लगे किसान

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • दवा का छिड़काव नहीं आया काम, 10 से 15 प्रतिशत फसल खराब

अच्छी बारिश से धान की पैदावार अधिक होने की उम्मीद लगाए किसानों को माहो की वजह से परेशान होना पड़ रहा है। करतला ब्लाॅक में कई किसान अधपके फसल को भी काटने लगे हैं, ताकि पकी हुई फसल पर प्रकोप न हो। दवाई का छिड़काव भी इस बार काम नहीं आया। किसानों का कहना है कि 10 से 15 प्रतिशत तक फसल खराब हो गई है। कृषि विभाग ने माहो से बचाव के लिए किसानों को सलाह भी दी थी, लेकिन दवा का असर बहुत कम हुआ। नवापारा के किसान राजकुमार कंवर ने बताया कि एक एकड़ में लगी फसल का एक हिस्सा ही पूरी तरह चौपट हो गया। दवा का छिड़काव करने के बाद भी माहो का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा था, इसलिए फसल काटनी पड़ी। ग्राम खरहरी के किसान कन्हैया कुमार ने बताया कि इस बार अच्छी फसल है। कम बारिश की वजह से पहले 30 से 40 प्रतिशत फसल खराब हो जाती थी। इस बार अच्छी बारिश हुई, लेकिन माहो समेत कई तरह की बीमारियों के कारण फसल को नुकसान हुआ है।

प्राकृतिक आपदा में ही मिलता है बीमा का लाभ
किसान अब हर साल फसल बीमा कराते हैं, लेकिन प्राकृतिक आपदा से फसल नुकसान होने पर ही मुआवजा का भुगतान होता है। बीमारी होने पर फसल को नुकसान का मुआवजा नहीं मिलता। यह बीमा के कालम में ही नहीं है। इससे किसानों को नुकसान उठाना पड़ता है।
इस बार नजरी अनावरी की रिपोर्ट नहीं आई
अब तक कृषि विभाग के पास नजरी अनावरी रिपोर्ट नहीं आई है। कृषि विभाग के उप संचालक जनक देव शुक्ल का कहना है कि फसल कटाई के समय ही आंकलन होगा।

