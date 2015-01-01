पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सराहणीय पहल:बेटी को दहेज में 35 पौधे देकर पिता ने विदा किया

कोरबाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बेटी को दहेज में 35 पौधे देकर विदा किया गया। अब यह चरामेती फाउंडेशन परिवार की परंपरा बन चुकी है। इसके पहले संगठन प्रमुख प्रशांत महतो ने दो साल पहले अपनी बहन की शादी में दहेज में पौधे व मेहमानों को भी भी रिटर्न गिफ्ट के रूप में पौधे दे चुके हैं।

अब यह पेड़ बनकर फल भी दे रहे हैं। दीपका निवासी चंद्रभूषण महतो के भाई महेंद्र कुमार महतो की बिटिया नम्रता का विवाह कोरबा के सेवक राम जायसवाल के पुत्र अविनाश जायसवाल के साथ कबीर भवन सामाजिक रीति-रिवाज से संपन्न हुई।

जब बेटी को विदा करने का वक्त आया तो परिवार ने दहेज के सामान के साथ 35 पौधे देकर विदा किए। प्रशांत महतो भी अपने विवाह में गिफ्ट की जगह पुरानी व नई किताबों को उपहार के रूप में मिलने की इच्छा जाहिर किया था। इसे दोस्तों व समाज के रिश्तेदारों ने पूरा किया था।

चर्चा में उन्हाेंने ताया कि घरेलू कार्यक्रम में कुरूतियों को छोड़कर समाज को संदेश देने के साथ पर्यावरण संरक्षण में भागीदारी कर नवाचार की कोशिश रहती है। इस पहल का लोगों में असर होता भी दिख रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें