पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मिलेगा रोजगार:जिले में प्रदेश की पहली वेट रीलिंग इकाई शुरू, कोसा उत्पादन होगा तेज

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बुनकरों को साल भर रेशम ताना की होगी पूर्ति, हाईटेक तरीके से तैयार होगा तसर ताना, कोसाबाड़ी में शुरू की गई है यह इकाई

कोसा उत्पादन में जिला प्रदेश में अव्वल है। इसी वजह से प्रदेश के पहले वेट रीलिंग इकाई की स्थापना की गई है, जिससे प्रदेश के बुनकरों को साल भर रेशम ताना (वार्प) की आपूर्ति की जाएगी। अत्याधुनिक इकाई से तसर ताना तैयार होने पर बाहर से मंगाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। जिले में प्रदेश की पहली वेट रीलिंग इकाई कोसाबाड़ी में शुरू की गई है। वेट रीलिंग की इकाई से हर साल 3 हजार किलोग्राम तसर का उत्पादन होगा। मांग के अनुरूप बाद में इसकी क्षमता भी बढ़ाई जाएगी। जिले में हर साल औसतन 2 करोड़ 50 लाख नग कोसा का उत्पादन होता है। कोरबा में 1248 हेक्टेयर वन क्षेत्र में कोसे की फसल ली जाती है। इसके लिए 50 कोसा केंद्र और 28 संग्राहक परिवार हैं, जो कोसा उत्पादन में लगे हैं। जिले से दूसरे राज्यों में भी कोसा की आपूर्ति की जाती है। वर्तमान में तसर कोसों से उत्पादित धागे का प्रयोग कपड़े बुनाई में बाना में करते हैं। बुनकर ताने के रेशम चीन और कोरिया से आयातित धागे से करते हैं, लेकिन आयात कम होने से रेशम का ताने का संकट बना हुआ है। केन्द्रीय रेशम बोर्ड बेंगलुरू के सहयोग से तसर वेट रीलिंग की स्थापना की गई है। इसकी लागत 13 लाख 39 हजार है। इसमें 20 वेट रीलिंग मशीन, 12 बुनियादी मशीन और 10 स्पीनिंग मशीन की स्थापना की जाएगी।

केंद्रीय रेशम बोर्ड की निगरानी में होगा काम
वेट रीलिंग की प्रक्रिया में ककून को पकाने की विधि और प्रौद्योगिकी भिन्न है। इस प्रक्रिया को केंद्रीय रेशम अनुसंधान व प्रशिक्षण संस्थान बेंगलुरू के सहयोग से किया जा रहा है। कोरबा में स्थापित वेट रीलिंग ईकाई प्रदेश का एक मात्र इकाई है। जिले में रेशम की बढ़ती मांग की आपूर्ति के लिए कोरबा का चयन किया गया है।

60 युवाओं को मिलेगा रोजगार, 32 ले रहे प्रशिक्षण: रेशम विभाग की इस पहल से जिले के बेरोजगार युवक-युवतियों को भी रोजगार उपलब्ध होगा। इस इकाई से 60 युवक-युवतियों को जिले के भीतर ही रोजगार दिया जाएगा। वर्तमान में 32 युवा एक माह का प्रशिक्षण ले रहे हैं, जो जल्द ही स्व-रोजगार से जुड़ जाएंगे।

बुनकरों की जरूरतों को पूरा करने होगा प्रयास: विश्वास
रेशम विभाग के उप संचालक बीपी विश्वास का कहना है कि रेशम की बढ़ती मांग और जरूरतों की पूर्ति के लिए केंद्रीय रेशम बोर्ड की सहायता से वेट रीलिंग इकाई की स्थापना की गई है, जिससे स्थानीय बुनकरों को साल भर रेशम ताना की आपूर्ति सुनिश्चित हो सकेगी। इससे कोरबा की एक अलग पहचान पूरे प्रदेश में बनेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें