पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सेहत की चिंता:खाद्य और औषधी प्रशासन विभाग को मिली रैपिड किट चंद मिनट में क्वालिटी चेक कर मिठाइयां करा रहे नष्ट

कोरबा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहले त्योहारी सीजन में रिपोर्ट आते तक बाजार में खप जाती थी मिठाई, अब मैजिक बाक्स से चंद मिनट में रिपोर्ट

त्योहारी सीजन में डिमांड अधिक होने से बाजार में मिलावटी और खराब मिठाइयों की खपत बढ़ जाती है, लेकिन इस दीवाली आप शहर के दुकानों से मिठाई खरीद कर बेफिक्र खा सकते हैं। क्योंकि पहले जहां खाद्य व औषधी प्रशासन विभाग की टीम द्वारा लिए गए मिठाइयों के सैंपल की जांच रिपोर्ट करीब 1 पखवाड़े के बाद मिलती थी। तब तक बाजार में मिठाई खप जाती थी। वहीं अब विभाग की टीम रैपिड किट जिसे मैजिक बाक्स कहा जाता है, उससे मिठाइयों की जांच कर रही है। इसमें चंद मिनट में ही सैंपल की जांच कर उसकी क्वालिटी का पता लग रहा है। मंगलवार को टीम ने कटघोरा के दो बड़ी होटल में जांच की और यहां गंदगी के बीच बन रही मिठाइयों को नष्ट कराया। टीम को रैपिड किट मिलने के बाद जांच तेज कर दी है और इधर मिलावटी व गंदगी में मिठाइयां बनाने वालों में दहशत है।

कोरोना टेस्ट की तर्ज पर जांच
खाद्य व औषधी प्रशासन विभाग इन दिनों कोरोना टेस्ट की तरह ही मिठाइयों की जांच कर रही है। इसमें मौके पर सैंपल लेकर रैपिड किट से जांच करने पर तुरंत रिपोर्ट मिल जाती है। वहीं मिठाई व खाद्य पदार्थ में गड़बड़ी का संदेह होने पर सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए रायपुर स्थित लैब भेजते हैं, जहां से पुष्ट रिपोर्ट मिलती है। इसके आधार पर अमानक मिलने पर उसे नष्ट कराने के साथ ही संबंधित पर कार्रवाई की जाती है।

मिलावटी मिठाइयां बेचना अब मुश्किल
खाद्य व औषधी प्रशासन विभाग के अभिहित अधिकारी भीष्म सिंह ने बताया पहले मिलावटी व खराब मिठाइयां बिकती थी, लेकिन जिले में विभाग द्वारा निरीक्षण करते हुए जांच के लिए सैंपल लेने के बाद ऐसे मामलों में न्यायालय से कड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए चालान किए गए। वर्तमान में मिठाइयों के लिए एक्सपायरी अवधि भी तय हो गई है और मैजिक बाक्स से मौके पर जांच होने से मिलावटी मिठाइयों का विक्रय मुश्किल है।

गंदगी के बीच मिठाइयां बनवाने वालों का काटा चालान
मंगलवार को खाद्य व औषधी प्रशासन विभाग के अफसर कटघोरा पहुंचे। यहां मुरली होटल, शारदा स्वीट्स, मधु स्वीट्स, नर्मदा डेयरी, लक्ष्मी नारायण होटल, ज्योति स्वीट्स और बस स्टैंड में ठेलों का निरीक्षण किया। मुरली होटल व शारदा स्वीट्स में गंदगी के बीच मिठाई बनते देख मिठाइयों को नष्ट कराया व दोनों फर्म के संचालकों पर 10-10 हजार का चालान किया। अन्य दुकानों में एफएसएसआई के निर्देशों का पालन नहीं करने पर कुल 10 हजार का चालान किया।

3 सप्ताह के दौरान 50 दुकानों में की गई जांच
खाद्य व औषधी प्रशासन विभाग के फूड सेफ्टी ऑफिसर विकास भगत व आरआर देवांगन ने बताया कि त्योहारी सीजन को देखते 19 अक्टूबर से जिले के होटल और मिठाई दुकानों में जांच शुरू की गई। अब तक लगभग 50 दुकानों में जांच कर सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं। शहर के प्रमुख होटल और मिठाई दुकानों में पहुंच कर मिठाई और अन्य खाद्य पदार्थों का सैंपल लिया गया। सामान खराब दिखने पर उसे नष्ट कराने के साथ ही चालान कार्रवाई की गई है। अब शहर के अलावा उप नगरीय व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र तक के दुकानों में पहुंच कर जांच की जा रही है। रैपिड किट से संदेह होने पर सैंपल लैब भेजा जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें