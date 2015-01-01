पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:कोरोना काल में भूले अफसर: एक ओर सिटी बस चलाने की कवायद तो दूसरी ओर बसों की परमिट हुई समाप्त

कोरबा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 8 माह से परिचालन ठप, अब परमिट के लिए करना पड़ेगा इंतजार, ऑपरेटर के साथ सोसाइटी की मीटिंग आज

ऊर्जाधानी में लॉकडाउन के दौरान बंद हुई सिटी बस सेवा 8 माह बाद भी शुरू नहीं हो सकी है। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए यात्री बिठाने पर नुकसान बताकर बिना सब्सिडी ऑपरेटरों ने सिटी बस चलाने से इनकार कर दिया है। बस परिचालन के लिए ऑपरेटर से मान-मनौव्वल करते हुए कोरोना काल में जिम्मेदार अफसर आगे की तैयारी भूल गए। इस कारण एक ओर अधिकारी सिटी बस चलाने की कवायद कर रहे हैं तो दूसरी ओर चांपा रूट को छोड़कर अन्य रूट पर चलने वाले सिटी बसों का परमिट समाप्त हो गया है। ऐसे में अब संबंधित रूटों पर सिटी बस परिचालन के लिए पहले परमिट लेना होगा, इसमें लंबा समय लगेगा। शहर से बालको, हरदीबाजार, दीपका, कटघोरा समेत अन्य रूट पर सिटी बस परिचालन के लिए कोरबा अर्बन पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट सोसाइटी ने अक्टूबर-नवंबर 2015 को परमिट हासिल किया था। तय अवधि के तहत 5 साल की अवधि पूरी होने पर 21 नवंबर को सिटी बसों का परमिट समाप्त हो गया। कोरोना काल में सिटी बस के नहीं चलने से इस ओर किसी ने ध्यान नहीं दिया, जिससे परमिट के नवीनीकरण के लिए सोसाइटी ने आवेदन ही नहीं किया। सिटी बस परिचालन शुरू नहीं हुआ है। अब परमिट के बगैर आगे भी चांपा रूट को छोड़कर अन्य रूट पर सिटी बसें नहीं चल सकेगी। चांपा रूट के परमिट पर बस मालिक संघ ने आपत्ति लगा रखी है। इस तरह शहर से अन्य नगरीय निकाय व चांपा तक सिटी बस नहीं होने से शहरी क्षेत्र के अलावा दूरदराज क्षेत्र से आने वाले यात्रियों को सस्ती व सुलभ बस सेवा जल्द नहीं मिलेगी। इससे यात्रियों के जेब पर असर पड़ रहा है। उन्हें निजी बसों में दोगुना किराया देना पड़ रहा है। ऊर्जाधानी में लॉकडाउन के बाद शहरी और नगरीय निकाय क्षेत्रों में बंद पड़े सिटी बस सेवा के अनलॉक में शुरू होने की उम्मीद थी, लेकिन सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ बस संचालन के शर्त पर ऑपरेटर ने हाथ खड़ा कर दिया। इसके बाद कोरबा अर्बन पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट सोसाइटी ने सिटी बस परिचालन शुरू करने 3 बार मीटिंग बुलाई थी। लेकिन अब तक निर्णय नहीं हो सका है। मंगलवार को चौथी बार मीटिंग बुलाई गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें