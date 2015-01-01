पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपलब्धियां बताईं:सभी वर्ग की बेहतरी के लिए काम कर रही सरकार: डॉ. टेकाम

कोरबा5 घंटे पहले
  • जिले के प्रभारी मंत्री डॉ. टेकाम ने पत्रकार वार्ता में कहा- किसान, महिला, बुजुर्ग, वनवासियों समेत सभी के लिए किया काम

प्रदेश में कांग्रेस सरकार का दो साल पूरा हो गया है। दो साल के दौरान विषम परिस्थितियों में भी सरकार किसानों से लेकर महिलाओं, बुजुर्गों, वनवासियों, अनुसूचित जाति जनजाति वर्ग के लोगों की बेहतरी के लिए काम की है। गढ़बो नवा छत्तीसगढ़ लक्ष्य को लेकर सभी वर्गों के विकास के लिए अनेक योजनाएं व कार्यक्रम चलाए जा रहे हैं। यह बात बुधवार को प्रदेश के शिक्षा व जिले के प्रभारी मंत्री डॉ. प्रेमसाय सिहं टेकाम ने जिला पंचायत सभाकक्ष में आयोजित पत्रकार वार्ता में कही। वैश्विक महामारी के दौर में जहां पूरा विश्व मंदी से जूझ रहा था, छत्तीसगढ़ में सरकार की गांवों व स्थानीय संसाधनों पर आधारित योजनाओं ने मंदी को राज्य में भटकने नहीं दिया। मनरेगा के तहत रोजगार के अवसर बढ़े, लोगों को रोजगार मिला, वनोपजों के संग्रहण की दर बढ़ाकर वनवासियों को फायदा पहुंचाया गया तो गोठानों की स्थापना कर ग्रामीण अर्थव्यवस्था को मजबूती दी गई। कोरबा जिले में सरकार की कृषि ऋण माफी योजना से 23 हजार किसान लाभान्वित हुए हैं और उनका 118 करोड़ रुपए का कृषि ऋण माफ हो गया है। डॅा. टेकाम ने कहा कि सरकार ने किसानों को एक क्विंटल धान के लिए 25 सौ रुपए मूल्य देने का वादा किया था तो समर्थन मूल्य को छोड़कर राज्य सरकार ने राजीव गांधी किसान न्याय योजना के तहत प्रदेश के 19 लाख किसानों को चार किश्तों में पांच हजार 750 करोड़ रुपए की सहायता उपलब्ध कराई है। जिसकी तीन किश्तें चार हजार पांच सौ करोड़ का भुगतान किया जा चुका है।

कोरोना काल में भी बच्चों की पढ़ाई प्रभावित नहीं हुई
प्रभारी मंत्री डॉ. टेकाम ने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण स्कूलों का नियमित संचालन संभव नहीं था। फिर भी बच्चों की पढ़ाई जारी रखने के लिए राज्य सरकार ने ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के साथ-साथ पढ़ाई के अन्य तरीकों को भी आजमाया। कोरोना संक्रमण काल के दौरान पढ़ई तुंहर द्वार कार्यक्रम के माध्यम से लगभग 88 हजार विद्यार्थियों व 2400 शिक्षकों द्वारा ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं में अध्ययन अध्यापन किया गया।

खुले 3 इंग्लिश मीडियम स्कूल, अब कोई शिक्षा कर्मी नहीं: प्रभारी मंत्री ने बताया कि छत्तीसगढ़ में अब कोई शिक्षा कर्मी नहीं हैं। सभी पढ़ाने वालों को शिक्षक का पूर्ण दर्जा इस सरकार ने दे दिया है। साथ ही नियमित शिक्षकों की भर्ती प्रक्रिया भी शुरू हो गई है। बच्चों को अच्छी शिक्षा देने के लिए सरकार ने 53 उत्कृष्ट अंग्रेजी माॅडल स्कूलों का संचालन शुरू कर दिया है। कोरबा में 3 स्कूल खोले गए हैं।

