अनदेखी:मेजर ध्यानचंद चौक से परसाभाठा के बीच आधी दूरी में नई सड़क बनी, रूमगरा की ओर खस्ताहाल

कोरबा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गड्‌ढों के कारण हो रही परेशानी और एक्सीडेंट के कारण रूमगरा के लोगों ने दी 3 दिन की चेतावनी

दर्री डैम के पास मेजर ध्यानचंद चौक से रूमगरा होते परसाभाठा चौक तक भारी वाहनों के दबाव के कारण बारिश में सड़क जगह-जगह उखड़ने से गड्‌ढे हो गए। इस कारण आवाजाही में परेशानी और आए दिन हो रहे एक्सीडेंट के कारण परसाभाठा क्षेत्र में लोगों ने भारी वाहनों के आवाजाही का विरोध किया। साथ ही नेता प्रतिपक्ष हितानंद अग्रवाल समेत बालको भाजपा मंडल के पदाधिकारियों ने बालको पर मरम्मत का दबाव बनाया। जिसके बाद परसाभाठा क्षेत्र में बजरंग चौक से बाजार तक बालको द्वारा मरम्मत करते हुए पुरानी सड़क को उखाड़कर नए सिरे से सड़क बनाई गई। लेकिन इसके आगे बजरंग चौक से मेजर ध्यानचंद चौक तक सीसी सड़क की मरम्मत भी नहीं की गई। जिस कारण रूमगरा की ओर सड़क पर गड्‌ढे ही गड्‌ढे है। राखड़ व कोयला परिवहन में लगे भारी वाहनों के दबाव से गड्‌ढों का आकार बढ़ने से लोगों की आवाजाही मुश्किल होती जा रही है। आए दिन एक्सीडेंट भी हो रहा है। मंगलवार को रूमगरा क्षेत्र के लोगों ने इस संबंध में बालको थाना पहुंचकर थानेदार राकेश मिश्रा को सड़क मरम्मत के लिए ज्ञापन सौंपा। साथ ही बालको को 3 दिन के भीतर सड़क मरम्मत शुरू नहीं होने पर अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल करने की चेतावनी दी।

राजस्व मंत्री ने एक दिन पहले ही की थी समीक्षा
राजस्व मंत्री जयसिंह अग्रवाल ने सोमवार को जिला पंचायत के सभा कक्ष में बैठक लेकर जिले की में सड़कों की मरम्मत और निर्माण कार्यों की प्रगति की समीक्षा की थी। जिसमें मेजर ध्यानचंद चौक से रूमगरा होते हुए परसाभाठा चौक तक सड़क निर्माण के काम में तेजी लाने का निर्देश बालको प्रबंधन को दी थी। दरअसल मेजर ध्यानचंद चौक से रूमगरा तक बालको प्लांट से जुड़े भारी वाहनों का ज्यादा दबाव रहता है।

साइकिल सवार महिला हाइवा की ठोकर से घायल
परसाभाठा बाजार चौक से रूमगरा के बीच सोमवार की शाम साइकिल में सवार होकर दोंदरो निवासी सरस्वती बाई कंवर बालको से अपने घर लौट रही थी। इस दौरान रूमगरा हवाई अड्‌डे के पास खराब सड़क के कारण हाइवा सीजी-04-जेसी-1643 के चालक ने उसकी साइकिल को ठोकर मार दी। जिससे महिला घायल हो गई। उसे बालको अस्पताल दाखिल कराया गया है। घटना के बाद स्थानीय लोगों ने खराब सड़क के विरोध में जाम कर दिया था।

प्रबंधन से चर्चा कर सड़क सुधरवाया जाएगा
बालको थाना प्रभारी निरीक्षक राकेश मिश्रा ने बताया बालको से दर्री की जाने वाले मार्ग पर रूमगरा क्षेत्र में सड़क पर जगह-जगह गड्‌ढे से आए दिन सड़क हादसे होने पर लोगों ने ज्ञापन सौंपा है। उन्होंने 3 दिन का अल्टीमेट देते हुए हड़ताल करने की बात कही है। इस संबंध में बालको प्रबंधन से चर्चा कर जल्द सड़क सुधरवाने का प्रयास किया जाएगा।

