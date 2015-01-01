पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आतंक:45 हाथियों का झुंड पिपरिया में घुसा, घर छोड़कर भागे लोग

कोरबी-चोटिया12 घंटे पहले
वनमंडल कटघोरा के पसान रेंज में घूम रहे हाथी अब शाम होते ही गांव में घुस रहे हैं। रविवार शाम 6.30 बजे ग्राम पंचायत पिपरिया में 45 हाथियों का झुंड घुस गया। इससे गांव में अफरा-तफरी मच गई और ग्रामीण घर छोड़कर भागने लगे। इसके बाद वन अमला मौके पर पहुंच कर ग्रामीणों को सुरक्षित स्थान पर जाने लाउडस्पीकर से मुनादी कराते रहे। देर शाम तक हाथी गांव के आसपास ही घूम रहे थे। पिपरिया के आसपास ही हाथियों का झुंड घूम रहा है। गांव में घुसे हाथी ने पतरापारा निवासी इंद्रपाल सिंह के मकान को तोड़ दिया। वह पूरे परिवार के साथ भागकर अपनी जान बचाई। हाथी खलिहान और बाड़ी में घुसकर नुकसान पहुंचाते रहे। परिक्षेत्र सहायक अखंड प्रताप सिंह, एसएस तिवारी, दिव्यानंद कौशिक, वनरक्षक सुरेश यादव गांव पहुंचे। इसके बाद लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थान पर जाने को कहा। चौक-चौराहों पर आग जलाकर लाउड स्पीकर की आवाज से हाथियों को खदेड़ने का प्रयास किया जाता रहा। हाथियों ने शुक्रवार की रात सिर्री में मकान को तोड़कर अंदर रखे धान और चावल खा गए थे। ग्रामीण गांव के चौराहे में एकजुट होकर हाथियों को भगाने का प्रयास करते रहे।

