परेशानी:बिना पोषण आहार कैसे करें सुपोषित, समूह नहीं कर रहे आपूर्ति, कार्यकर्ता परेशान

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पोड़ी-उपरोड़ा ब्लाॅक में जनप्रतिनिधियों ने बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण आंगनबाड़ी बंद रखने कहा

आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्रों को खोलने के आदेश के बाद कार्यकर्ताओं को परेशानी से गुजरना पड़ रहा है। क्योंकि केन्द्र में रेडी टू ईट फूड आपूर्ति करने वाले समूहों से खिलाने के लिए केवल चिक्की मिली है। जबकि अन्य खाद्य सामग्री जिसके लिए वे अनुबंधित नहीं दे पा रहे हैं। कार्यकर्ताओं का कहना है कि जब पूरक पोषण आहार नहीं मिले तो वे बच्चों व महिलाओं क्या देंगे। जिले के अधिकांश आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्रों में यह स्थिति बनी हुई है। जहां केन्द्र तो खुल रहे हैं पर खिलाने के लिए कुछ नहीं है। ऊपर से कार्यकर्ताओं को अंडा व सब्जी अपने पैसे से खरीदने व बांटने कहा जा रहा है, लेकिन इसके लिए उन्हें अलग कोई फंड नहीं दिया गया है। बिल के आधार पर भुगतान की बात तो करते हैं लेकिन लॉकडाउन के पहले ऐसा करने वाली कार्यकर्ताओं का भुगतान रुका हुआ है। पोड़ी उपरोड़ा व पाली ब्लाक में भी यह समस्या है। पाली ब्लाक में तो केन्द्र खुल रहे हैं लेकिन न तो गरम भोजन दिया जा रहा है न ही सूखा राशन वितरित किया जा रहा है।

केन्द्रों को समूहों से नहीं मिल रहा पोषण आहार
विभाग आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्रों का संचालन भले ही शुरू कराए दिए हैं। पर हकीकत यह है कि जिन समूहों को रेडी टू ईट केन्द्रों तक पहुंचाना है वे आपूर्ति नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। शहर ही नहीं ग्रामीण अंचल के आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्रों में यही हाल है। इस स्थिति में केन्द्र खुलने का किसे कितना लाभ मिलेगा यह समझा जा सकता है। कोरबा व पाली ब्लाक की कार्यकर्ताओं ने बताया कि बिना राशन के हम बच्चों व महिलाओं को क्या खिलाएंगे। केन्द्र खोलकर हम केवल ड्यूटी निभा रहे हैं।

कोरोना संक्रमण: जनप्रतिनिधियों ने मना किया केन्द्र खोलने से, कहा- इससे बच्चों में सक्रमण का है खतरा
पोड़ी-उपरोड़ा व पाली ब्लाक में अधिकांश ग्राम पंचायत में आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र खोलने के लिए जनप्रतिनिधियों ने मना कर दिए हैं। जिसके कारण वहां के केन्द्रों में ताला लगा हुआ है। ग्राम पंचायत लमना के सरपंच नैनसाय खैरवार ने बताया कि बच्चों व महिलाओं की सुरक्षा को देखते हुए ऐसा निर्णय लिया गया है। वहीं पाली नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष उमेश चंद्रा ने भी परियोजना अधिकारी को पत्र लिखकर संक्रमण को देखते हुए संचालन नहीं करने कहा है। केन्द्र खुलने से बच्चे पहुंचने लगेंगे, ऐसे में उन्हें कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाना मुश्किल हो जाएगा।

पहले का नहीं हुआ भुगतान अब फिर खरीदने का दबाव
कार्यकर्ताओं का कहना है कि कोरोना संक्रमण से पहले उन्हें अंडा व सब्जी खरीदकर खिलाने कहा गया था। हमने ऐसा किया भी लेकिन उसका भुगतान अब तक महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग से नहीं हुआ है। अब फिर से कहा जा रहा है कि बच्चों व महिलाओं को मेन्यू के आधार पर अंडा व प्रोटीन युक्त सब्जी खिलाना है। जिसे स्वयं खरीदना होगा।

शिकायत नहीं मिली है, फिर भी जांच कराएंगे
एकीकृत बाल विकास परियोजना कोरबा शहरी के परियोजना अधिकारी मनोज अग्रवाल ने कहा कि ऐसी शिकायत तो नहीं मिली है। फिर भी अगर ऐसा है तो उसकी जांच कराएंगे। दोषी पाए जाने पर समूहों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई होगी।

