कार्रवाई:महिला से अवैध संबंध पर पति की शिकायत, सिपाही हुआ निलंबित

कोरबा2 दिन पहले
कुसमुंडा थाना अंतर्गत सर्वमंगला चौकी में पदस्थ सिपाही राम खिलावन डहरिया के खिलाफ सिंचाई काॅलोनी के एक व्यक्ति ने अपनी पत्नी के साथ अवैध संबंध रखने की लिखित शिकायत एसपी ऑफिस में की है। साथ उसने प्रमाण के तौर पर पत्नी के मोबाइल पर सिपाही डहरिया द्वारा किए गए चेटिंग को भी प्रस्तुत किया है। शिकायत में रात में उसे नशीला पदार्थ खिलाने के बाद उसके घर पर ही उसकी पत्नी से अवैध संबंध बनाने का जिक्र भी है। शिकायत की गंभीरता को देखते हुए एसपी अभिषेक मीणा ने बुधवार दोपहर सिपाही डहरिया को निलंबित करने का आदेश जारी किया। साथ ही शिकायत की जांच राजपत्रित अधिकारी से कराई जा रही है।

तबीयत खराब होने पर शक रखी नजर तो चला पता
शिकायत करने वाले व्यक्ति ने बताया कि सिपाही डहरिया सिंचाई काॅलोनी में रहता है। पड़ोस में होने के कारण उसने उसके घर में जान-पहचान बना ली। इसके बाद आने-जाने लगा। उसने उसकी पत्नी को झांसे में लेकर अवैध संबंध बना लिया। इसके बाद उसकी पत्नी पर दबाव डालकर अक्सर रात में उसे बेहोश करने का कोई पदार्थ खिला देता था। लगातार रात में बेहोशी की अवस्था के कारण उसकी तबियत पर असर पड़ा तो उसे शक हुआ। इसके बाद उसने नजर रखना शुरू किया। तब उसे पत्नी के साथ सिपाही के अवैध संबंध का पता चला।

