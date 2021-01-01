पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:पड़त भूमि में शव दफनाने से भाजपा नेता ने रोका तो मचा बवाल, पुलिस ने दी समझाइश

कोरबा12 घंटे पहले
  • पंचायत समेत एक समुदाय ने प्रशासन से भूमि खाली कराने की मांग की

कनकी गांव में पड़त जमीन को ग्रामीण और एक समुदाय विशेष के लोग कब्रिस्तान के रूप में उपयोग कर रहे थे, लेकिन पिछले दिनों भाजपा नेता नूतन राजवाड़े ने जमीन के हिस्से में घेराबंदी कर दी। शुक्रवार को जब समुदाय विशेष में एक व्यक्ति का निधन हो गया तो वे वहां शव दफन करने पहुंचे, जहां घेराबंदी होने की वजह से बवाल मच गया। लोग वहां कब्रिस्तान बताकर भूमि को खाली करने की मांग करने लगे। दूसरी ओर नूतन राजवाड़े ने जमीन को अपना बताया। इसकी जानकारी होने पर उरगा थाना से पुलिस बल मौके पर पहुंचा, जहां दोनों पक्ष से चर्चा करते हुए स्थिति पर काबू पाया। साथ ही उक्त भूमि में शव को दफन करने दिया। साथ ही मामले में आगे राजस्व न्यायालय जाने की सलाह दी गई है।

जमीन का मालिकाना हक, कागजात उपलब्ध
नूतन राजवाड़े के मुताबिक जिस भूमि को कब्रिस्तान बताया जा रहा है, वह पड़त होने से ऐसा हुआ है। उन्होंने कहा खाली पड़े होने से भले ही पहले उसका उपयोग कब्रिस्तान के लिए किया गया होगा, लेकिन वर्तमान में बंटवारे में जमीन का मालिकाना हक मेरा है। शुक्रवार को वहां शव दफन के साथ ही अन्य रस्म पूरे करने की सहमति दी गई है, लेकिन इसके बाद भूमि का उपयोग कब्रिस्तान के लिए करने से मना कर दिया है।
पूर्वज हुए दफन, कब्रिस्तान का ही उपयोग होगा
कनकी में रहने वाले समुदाय विशेष के लोगों के मुताबिक कई दशक से उक्त जमीन का उपयोग कब्रिस्तान के रूप में हो रहा है। उनके पूर्वज वहां दफन किए गए हैं। अब जबरन उक्त भूमि को घेरकर कब्जा किया जा रहा है। इसका विरोध समुदाय के साथ पंचायत भी कर रही है। इसकी सूचना पुलिस से करने के साथ ही प्रशासन को इसके लिए पत्र लिखा है। आगे भी उक्त भूमि का सार्वजनिक हित के लिए कब्रिस्तान के रूप में उपयोग होगा।

राजस्व का मामला, तहसील जाने की सलाह: एएसआई
उरगा थाना के एएसआई राकेश गुप्ता ने बताया कि कनकी में एक समुदाय द्वारा भूमि को कब्रिस्तान बताया जा रहा है, जबकि दूसरे पक्ष से नूतन राजवाड़े ने अपना मालिकाना हक बताया है। इस संबंध में उन्होंने कागजात भी दिखाए। शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने दोनों पक्षों को समझाइश दी गई। राजस्व का मामला होने से उन्हें तहसील जाने की सलाह दी गई है।

