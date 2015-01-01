पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अनदेखी:परिसीमन में रामपुर चौकी का 10 किमी दायरा बढ़ा पर बल नहीं, 15 क्षेत्र की सुरक्षा 25 जवानों के भरोसे

कोरबा16 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिविल लाइन का दर्जा नहीं मिलने से बनी ऐसी स्थिति, आए दिन हो रही है चोरी की वारदात

वर्षों से पुलिस चौकी के भरोसे जिला मुख्यालय समेत सभी सरकारी कार्यालय व शहर की बड़ी काॅलोनियों की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था चल रही है। इसलिए लंबे समय से जिला मुख्यालय में सिविल लाइन थाना की मांग चल रही थी। पहले कई बार इसके लिए प्रस्ताव भेजा था। 9 माह पहले राज्य सरकार के बजट में इसके लिए मंजूरी मिल गई। जिला पुलिस ने रामपुर चौकी को नए भवन में शिफ्ट करके सिविल लाइन थाना के रूप में तैयार कर लिया। नए परिसीमन में इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया, डिंगापुर, खरमोरा, रिस्दी, झगरहा, नकटीखार, गोढ़ी समेत करीब 10 किलोमीटर का दायरा बालको थाना से हटाकर रामपुर चौकी में शामिल कर दिया गया। इसके साथ ही रामपुर चौकी में कामकाज व बड़े क्षेत्र में शांति व सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी बढ़ गई। लेकिन सिविल लाइन थाना का दर्जा अब तक नहीं मिलने से बल बढ़ोतरी नहीं हो सकी। रामपुर चौकी पर 15 क्षेत्र की सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी है। इसका असर पुलिसिंग में दिख रहा है। सभी क्षेत्र में बेहतर तरीके से पेट्रोलिंग-गश्त नहीं हो पा रहा है, जिस कारण आए दिन क्षेत्र में चोरी की घटनाएं हो रही है।

पुलिस की गश्त टीम कभी-कभी पहुंचती है
झगरहा निवासी सुंदर सिंह कंवर ने कहा पहले बालको थाना क्षेत्र में गांव शामिल था, तब भी पुलिस कभी-कभार गश्त करती थी। अब जब गांव रामपुर चौकी में शामिल हो गया तब भी स्थिति वैसी ही है। गश्त टीम कभी-कभी पहुंचती है। पुलिस की मदद लेने पहले जितनी दूरी तय करनी पड़ती है। रामपुर हाउसिंग बोर्ड निवासी सुरेश ठाकुर के मुताबिक रामपुर चौकी क्षेत्र में काॅलोनी के शामिल होने के बाद पुलिस पेट्रोलिंग बढ़ी है। पहले बालको पुलिस की टीम नहीं पहुंचती थी।

25 स्टाफ, सिविल लाइन थाना में होंगे 65
रामपुर चौकी में अभी प्रभारी निरीक्षक व 3 एएसआई समेत 25 स्टाफ हैं। इनके भरोसे जिला मुख्यालय समेत पूरे चौकी क्षेत्र की जिम्मेदारी है। सिविल लाइन थाना का दर्जा मिलने पर पुलिस बल बढ़ोतरी होने पर 65 स्टाफ होंगे। हालांकि शहर के सीएसईबी व मानिकपुर चौकी क्षेत्र के कुछ हिस्से भी सिविल लाइन थाना में शामिल हो जाएंगे।

रामपुर चौकी क्षेत्र में हुई चोरी की घटनाएं फर्नीचर कारोबारी के घर से 28 लाख पार
5 माह पहले कोसाबाड़ी में ब्लू बर्ड स्कूल के पास फर्नीचर कारोबारी विजय प्रकाश अग्रवाल परिवार समेत वैवाहिक कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने नैला गए थे। इस दौरान चोरों ने उनके सूने मकान को निशाना बनाया। जहां से 8 लाख रुपए नकद और 40 तोला सोने के जेवरात समेत 28 लाख की चोरी की।

बीईओ के सूने मकान का ताला तोड़कर पार
एमपीनगर निवासी करतला बीईओ संदीप कुमार पांडेय के सूने मकान में पिछले महिने ताला तोड़कर करीब 5 लाख के जेवरात की चोरी कर ली गई। उक्त घटना को रात में धार के गिरोह ने अंजाम दिया था। पुलिस की पेट्रोलिंग तगड़ी रहती तो गिरोह रात में घुमते पकड़ा जाता।

बिजली कर्मी के घर से ढाई लाख की चोरी
रामपुर चौकी क्षेत्र में 4 माह पहले बिजली कर्मी डीबी सिंह के सूने मकान का ताला तोड़कर अलमारी से नगदी 45 हजार रुपए व सोने-चांदी के जेवरात समेत लगभग ढाई लाख की चोरी हो गई थी। घटना के दौरान डीबी सिंह का परिवार रक्षाबंधन मनाने के लिए शारदा विहार गया था।

कोविड के चलते हो रही है प्रक्रिया में देरी
एक पुलिस अधिकारी के मुताबिक सिविल लाइन थाना के लिए सरकार से मंजूरी मिलने के बाद ही कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते लॉकडाउन लग गया। इसके बार कोरोना काल के चलते सिविल लाइन थाना की प्रक्रिया में देरी हो रही है। सिविल लाइन थाना का नया भवन रामपुर चौकी परिसर में ही 9 करोड़ की लागत से बनेगा। निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण होने तक परिसर में स्थित कक्ष में अस्थाई रूप से सिविल लाइन थाना संचालित किया जाएगा।

मंजूरी तो मिल गई पर नोटिफिकेशन बाकी
एडिशनल एसपी कीर्तन राठौर के मुताबिक सिविल लाइन थाना खोलने के लिए बजट में मंजूरी मिली है। जिसके बाद जिला पुलिस की ओर से जरूरी तैयारी कर ली गई है। नोटिफिकेशन होना बाकी है। जिसके बाद रामपुर पुलिस चौकी को सिविल लाइन थाना के रूप में अस्तित्व में आ जाएगा। बल बढ़ोतरी भी हो जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंगुलाम नबी आजाद का तंज- कांग्रेस के नेताओं को 5 स्टार कल्चर पसंद, इससे चुनाव नहीं जीते जा सकते - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें