राजस्व को नुकसान:वन विभाग में हर साल 100 करोड़ से अधिक के काम फिर भी बिना रायल्टी के हो रहा भुगतान

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निर्माण कार्य कराने रेत, गिट्‌टी, सीमेंट की सप्लाई के लिए होता है टेंडर

जिले के दो वनमंडल काेरबा और कटघोरा में अफसर ही बिना रायल्टी के ठेकेदारों को भुगतान कर शासन के राजस्व में चूना लगाने का काम कर रहे हैं। दोनों वनमंडल में 100 करोड़ से अधिक के निर्माण कार्य कराए जाते हैं, लेकिन रायल्टी जमा कराए बिना ही ठेकेदारों को पूरा भुगतान कर देते हैं। रेत, गिट्‌टी, सीमेंट की सप्लाई के लिए हर साल वन विभाग में ठेका होता है, लेकिन कम दर में ठेका लेकर जंगल के नदी-नालाें से ही रेत और गिट्‌टी की आपूर्ति कर खनिज रायल्टी की चोरी करते हैं। वनमंडल कटघोरा में दो साल के भीतर ही 54 करोड़ से अधिक के कार्य कराए गए हैं। साथ ही अब भी कई कार्य चल रहे हैं। यही हाल कोरबा वनमंडल में भी है। कार्यालय भवन, स्टॉपडेम, गोदाम भवन, एनीकट, बाउंड्रीवाल, पुल-पुलिया के कार्य विभागीय स्तर पर होते हैं। इसमें रेत, गिट्‌टी व सीमेंट, छड़ की आपूर्ति के लिए हर साल टेंडर होता है। रेत और गिट्‌टी की रायल्टी जमा करनी जरूरी है, लेकिन वन विभाग में लंबे समय से गड़बड़ी की जा रही है। इसमें अधिकारियों की संलिप्तता भी रहती है। इसकी वजह से भुगतान भी हो जाता है। खनिज विभाग ने दोनों वनमंडल से रेत परिवहन की दर मांगी है, जिससे यह पता चल सके कि उसमें रायल्टी शामिल है कि नहीं।

दूसरे विभागों के खिलाफ वन विभाग करता है कार्रवाई
वन विभाग के अधिकारी अगर दूसरे विभागों के कार्य चल रहे हैं और रेत या गिट्‌टी निकाल रहे हैं तो कार्रवाई करते हैं। वनांचल क्षेत्रों में सड़क निर्माण में गिट्‌टी का उपयोग किया जाता है। अधिकांश ठेकेदार जंगल से ही गिट्टी तोड़वा कर निर्माण कार्य में लगा देते हैं, ताकि परिवहन का खर्च बच सके। अच्छी क्वालिटी की गिट्‌टी जांजगीर-चांपा जिले से आती है। 100 किलोमीटर दूर गिट्‌टी परिवहन करने से भाड़ा भी अधिक लगेगा।

नालों से रेत की चोरी, जंगल से गिट्‌टी की तोड़ाई
वन विभाग के ठेकेदार जंगल के नदी-नालों से ही रेत निकालते हैं, क्योंकि इस क्षेत्र में रेत घाट कम हैं। विभागीय काम होने से वनकर्मी भी इसे नहीं रोकते। साथ ही गिट्‌टी की जरूरत पड़ने पर पत्थर तोड़ कर लगा देते हैं। स्टॉपडेम में 70-80 एमएम के गिट्‌टी की मांग भी होती है, लेकिन यहां 20-40 और 60 एमएम की गिट्‌टी मिलती है। कई बार वनांचल क्षेत्र में गिट्‌टी को पकड़ा गया था, लेकिन विभागीय होने पर कार्रवाई नहीं करते।

125 रुपए घनमीटर में सप्लाई, 163 रुपए रायल्टी दर
कटघोरा वनमंडल में रेत की सप्लाई का ठेका 125 रुपए घनमीटर में दिया गया है। दूसरी ओर खनिज रायल्टी की दर 163 रुपए 66 पैसा निर्धारित है। ऐसे मेें रायल्टी से भी कम दर में रेत आपूर्ति कैसे होगी, यह समझा जा सकता है। इसमें जीएसटी समेत लोडिंग शुल्क को शामिल करने पर कम दर में आपूर्ति करना मुश्किल है। इससे साफ है कि बिना रायल्टी के ही आपूर्ति के साथ ही भुगतान भी हो रहा है।

पत्र लिखकर वन विभाग से रेत और गिट्‌टी दर मंगवाई है, सच सामने आएगा: उप संचालक
खनिज विभाग के उप संचालक एसएस नाग ने बताया कि वन विभाग को पत्र लिखकर रेत और गिट्टी सप्लाई की दर मांगी गई है। अब तक रायल्टी क्लीयरेंस नहीं करा रहे थे। इस वजह से रायल्टी जमा कराएं, इसके लिए ही जानकारी मांगी है।

रायल्टी काट कर कर रहे भुगतान: डीएफओ
कटघोरा वनमंडल की डीएफओ शमा फारूकी का कहना है कि बिल से ही रायल्टी काट कर भुगतान किया जा रहा है। अगर कम दर पर आपूर्ति हो रही है तो ठेकेदार की जिम्मेदारी है। आपूर्तिकर्ताओं को रायल्टी पर्ची जमा कराने कहा है।

