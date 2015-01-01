पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:उड़ीसा से लाकर कई जिलों में खपाने वाला अंतरराज्यीय गांजा तस्कर गिरोह पकड़ा गया

कोरबा-दीपका2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले के अलग-अलग क्षेत्र में रहने वाले 4 युवक शामिल, 2 वाहन में 30 लाख का गांजा लाते समय दीपका में घिर गए थे

दीपका थाना क्षेत्र में बुधवार-गुरुवार की रात चेकिंग के दौरान जाइलो सीजी-12-एजे-3881 को देखकर पुलिस टीम ने रुकने का इशारा किया था। तब पुलिस कर्मियों पर गाड़ी चढ़ाकर चालक ने भागने की कोशिश की थी। जाइलो के पीछे एक स्विफ्ट कार सीजी-12-आर-4488 भी थी, जो अलग-अलग दिशा में भागे। पुलिस टीम ने दोनों वाहनों का पीछा किया। तब दोनों वाहन को छोड़कर उसमें सवार लोग अंधेरे में भाग निकले थे। पुलिस जब वाहन के पास पहुंची तो उसमें गांजा की गंध आ रही थी। दोनों वाहन को थाना लाकर तलाशी ली गई तो क्रमश: 110 और 93 किलो गांजा भरा मिला। इसकी कीमत करीब 30 लाख रुपए थी। पुलिस ने दोनों वाहन में गांजा तस्करी करने वाले गिरोह के 4 सदस्य 29 वर्षीय रोशन कुमार चौहान निवासी सुमेधा-नागिनभाठा (बांकीमोंगरा), 20 वर्षीय प्रहलाद चौहान निवासी आरामशीन (रामपुर), 29 वर्षीय हिमांशु जायसवाल निवासी दीपका काॅलोनी, 25 वर्षीय जयकिशन श्रीवास उर्फ बबलू पंप हाउस झोपड़ीपारा (सीएसईबी) को गिरफ्तार किया है। पूछताछ में चारों आरोपियों ने बताया कि वे उड़ीसा से वाहनों में गांजा लाकर कोरबा समेत आसपास जिलों में खपाते थे। पुलिस ने मामले में नारकोटिक्स एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज करते हुए चारों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

4 विशेष टीम रख रही थी निगरानी
सीएसपी दर्री खोमन सिन्हा ने बताया कि जिले के मार्गों से गांजा तस्करी करने की सूचना लगातार मिल रही थी। मुख्यत: दीपका थाना क्षेत्र के रास्ते गांजा तस्करों के आवाजाही की जानकारी मुखबिर से मिल रही थी। इसलिए एसपी अभिषेक मीणा के मार्गदर्शन और एडिशनल एसपी कीर्तन राठौर के निर्देशन में उनके नेतृत्व में पुलिस की 4 विशेष टीम क्षेत्र में गांजा तस्करों को पकड़ने निगरानी कर रही थी। बुधवार रात पुख्ता सूचना पर पुलिस की उक्त टीमें अलग-अलग मार्गों पर नाकेबंदी कर वाहन चेकिंग कर रही थी। तब गांजा तस्कर भागने के चक्कर में पुलिस टीम से घिर गए।

वाहन मिले, लेकिन नहीं पकड़े गए आरोपी
गांजा तस्करों के लिए जिले की सड़कें आसान रूट हैं। उड़ीसा और आंध्रप्रदेश से मुख्यत: गांजा लाकर जिले समेत आसपास जिलों में खपाते हैं। इसलिए जिले में 2-3 वर्षों के दौरान पुलिस से घिरने या वाहन खराब या एक्सीडेंट होने पर गांजा तस्करी के कई मामले का पता चला। इसमें पाली के नुनेरा में ब्रेक डाउन कैश वेन में भारी मात्रा में गांजा मिला था। इसी तरह कटघोरा में पुलिस टीम के पीछा करने पर गांजा से भरी एंबुलेंस छोड़कर तस्कर भाग निकले थे। वहीं रजगामार चौकी के कोरकोमा के पास गांजा से भरी वाहन के पलटने के बाद तस्कर आग लगाकर भाग निकले थे। उक्त सभी मामले में अब तक गांजा तस्कर नहीं पकड़ाए।

