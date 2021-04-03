पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:बांगो की सिंचाई क्षमता 2.47 लाख हेक्टेयर, रिकार्ड में 11 हजार की आई कमी, हकीकत: 50 हजार हेक्टेयर तक नहीं पहुंच रहा पानी

कोरबाएक घंटा पहले
  • अफसरों ने कहीं नहर बनाने तो कहीं विस्तार के लिए नहीं दिया ध्यान, जमीन अधिग्रहण के साथ मकान बनाने की वजह से घट रहा रकबा

जल संसाधन विभाग अफसरों की लापरवाही से हसदेव बांगो बांध में सिंचाई के लिए आरक्षित पानी का पूरा उपयोग नहीं हो पा रहा है। बांध की सिंचाई क्षमता 2.47 लाख हेक्टेयर है। बांध बने 30 साल हो गए। इस बीच अफसरों का दावा है कि सिंचाई में जमीन अधिग्रहण व मकान बनने से 11 हजार हेक्टेयर की कमी आई है। हकीकत यह है कि 50 हजार हेक्टेयर रकबा कम है। मात्र 2 लाख हेक्टेयर में ही पानी पहुंच रहा है। हसदेव बांगो बांध का निर्माण वर्ष 1992 में पूर्ण हुआ। बांध का निर्माण सिंचाई के लिए किया गया है। बाद में औद्योगिक संस्थानों को पानी देने के लिए रिजर्व रखा गया। सिंचाई के लिए दांयीं बायीं तट नहर जांजगीर-चांपा जिले तक गई है। बांध का लाभ जांजगीर-चांपा के साथ ही रायगढ़ जिले के खरसिया के किसानों को मिलता है। कोरबा जिले में मात्र 5 से 6 हजार हेक्टेयर में सिंचाई हो पाती है। साथ ही 11 औद्योगिक संस्थानों को भी पानी दिया जा रहा है। यहां से हर साल विभाग को 350 करोड़ से अधिक का राजस्व मिलता है। 30 वर्षों के दौरान गांव की आबादी बढ़ने से खेतों में मकान बनने लगे हैं। साथ ही सड़क चौड़ीकरण, औद्योगिक विकास के लिए भी जमीन का अधिग्रहण होने से सिंचाई का रकबा कम हुआ है। लेकिन इसे और आगे बढ़ाने कोई ठोस योजना अब तक नहीं बन पाई है। अगर जिले में ही नए सिरे से सर्वे किया जाए तो सिंचाई का रकबा 10 हजार हेक्टेयर तक बढ़ सकता है।

  • 2.47 लाख हेक्टे. में है सिंचाई की क्षमता
  • 2.36 लाख हेक्टेयर में सिंचाई का दावा
  • 11 हजार हेक्टेयर 30 साल में कम हो गया रकबा
  • 600 एमसीएम बांध में पानी रिजर्व

लाइन से पार नहीं हो पाई केनाल
बायीं व दांयीं तट नहर को बने 35 साल गुजर गए। लेकिन बरपाली के आगे कोथारी, जमनीपाली, सरईपाली, पुरैना रेलवे लाइन से केनाल पार नहीं हो पायी। इसका प्रस्ताव सिंचाई विभाग ने रेलवे प्रबंधन को भी दिया है। प्रस्ताव देकर अधिकारी भूल गए। यहां केनाल बनने से कम से कम 400 हेक्टेयर में सिंचाई होगी।

लिफ्ट एरिगेशन डाला ठंडे बस्ते में
बायीं तट नहर में कुकरीचोली के पास लिफ्ट एरिगेशन की योजना बनाई गई थी। उसकी मंजूरी भी मिल गई। लेकिन अब तक फंड नहीं मिलने से प्रक्रिया ही नहीं बढ़ पायी। यहां से पाइप लाइन बिछाकर पानी भैसमा, तिलकेजा क्षेत्र में दिया जाना है। इस योजना से 2 हजार हेक्टेयर में सिंचाई होगी।

पेयजल योजना के लिए लेंगे पानी
सिंचाई की योजना तो आगे नहीं बढ़ पायी। अब समूह पेयजल योजना के लिए पीएचई विभाग ने पानी आबंटन की मांग की है। अगर पेयजल के लिए पानी ले जा सकते हैं तो सिंचाई के लिए भी पानी दे सकते हैं। इससे आसपास के गांव के लोगों को आत्मनिर्भर बनने में मदद मिलेगी।

बांगो किनारे गांव में भी हुआ सर्वे, फंड नहीं मिला: सिंचाई विभाग ने बांगो बांध के डुबान क्षेत्र के लोगों को सिंचाई के लिए पानी देने सर्वे कराया था। इसमें कृषि व पीएचई विभाग के अधिकारी भी शामिल थे। लेकिन अब तक फंड नहीं मिला है। सोलर पंप के माध्यम से खेतों तक पानी पहुंचाया जा सकता है। सतरेंगा में ही 300 एकड़, बोड़ानाला व गढ़ उपरोड़ा में 5 सौ एकड़ में सिंचाई हो सकती है।

लिफ्ट एरिगेशन से गांव होता सिंचित
सतरेंगा के सरपंच धनसिंह कंवर का कहना है कि लिफ्ट एरिगेशन के लिए सर्वे किया गया था। लेकिन प्रक्रिया नहीं बढ़ पाई है। अगर योजना बनती है तो पूरे गांव के लोगों को पानी मिलेगा। साथ ही डबल फसल ले सकेंगे।

बांध किनारे के खेत अब तक प्यासे
गढ़ उपरोड़ा के सुख सिंह का कहना है कि बांध बने 30 साल हो गया है। लेकिन खेतों में पानी नहीं पहुंचा है। गांव के पास ही डुबान है। सिंचाई की व्यवस्था हो जाए तो लोग खेती के साथ ही सब्जी बाड़ी लगा सकेंगे।

मांग करते थक गए, नहीं बनी नहर

रीवांपार के राजकुमार कंवर का कहना है कि मांग करते थक गए लेकिन केनाल अब तक नहीं बन पाया। जिसकी वजह से सभी खेतों में पानी नहीं पहुंच पाता। अधिकारी केवल प्रस्ताव की बात करते हैं।

संभावना रहने पर करेंगे नहरों का विस्तार: सीई
हसदेव बांगो परियोजना के मुख्य अभियंता इंद्रजीत उइके का कहना है कि अगर संभावनाएं हैं तो नहरों का विस्तार जरूर करेंगे। अभी विस्तार की योजना नहीं है। किसानों से सहमति लेकर प्रयास किया जाएगा।

बांध में 600 एमसीएम पानी रिजर्व: ईई
हसदेव बांगो परियोजना के ईई केशव कुमार का कहना है कि सिंचाई के लिए 600 मिलियन घनमीटर पानी रिजर्व है। अगले साल बारिश नहीं हुई तो भी सिंचाई के लिए पानी की कमी नहीं होगी। जितनी क्षमता है उतना पानी बांध में रखते हैं।

पेयजल व सिंचाई के लिए किया था सर्वे: एसडीओ
हसदेव बांगो परियोजना के एसडीओ पीके टोप्पो का कहना है कि बांध से सिंचाई व पेयजल के लिए पानी देने सर्वे किया गया था। जिसका प्रस्ताव प्रशासन को दे दिया गया है। लेकिन अभी तक फंड नहीं मिल पायी है।

