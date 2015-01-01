पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सड़क के लिए 4 घंटे चक्काजाम:दीपका से सर्वमंगला चौक 16 किमी आने में अफसरों को लगे 3 घंटे, लोग बोले- जमीन पर बैठिए तभी होगी बात

कोरबा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खदान प्रभावित क्षेत्र की सड़कों को लेकर जिला पंचायत उपाध्यक्ष के नेतृत्व में आंदोलन

एसईसीएल खदान प्रभावित सड़कों की जर्जर हालत से परेशान लोगाें ने शुक्रवार को जिला पंचायत उपाध्यक्ष रीना अजय जायसवाल के नेतृत्व में सर्वमंगला चौक पर चक्काजाम कर दिया। इससे 4 घंटे तक उप नगरीय क्षेत्रों के साथ ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों को जोड़ने वाली सड़कों पर आवाजाही बंद रही। एसईसीएल दीपका, गेवरा, कुसमुंडा के अफसरों को आंदोलन स्थल आने में 3 घंटे लग गए। नायब तहसीलदार शशिभूषण सोनी की उपस्थिति में त्रिपक्षीय वार्ता हुई। इसमें एसईसीएल ने सड़कों को सुधारने लिखित आश्वासन दिया। इसके बाद आंदोलन समाप्त हुआ। सुबह 11.30 बजे आंदोलन शुरू होते ही वाहनों की आवाजाही बंद हो गई। धरना स्थल के पास ही पुलिस चौकी है। इसके अलावा पुलिस बल तैनात कर दिया था, लेकिन एसईसीएल अफसरों के समय पर नहीं पहुंचने से नाराजगी देखी गई। दोपहर में नायब तहसीलदार दीपका शशिभूषण सोनी पहुंच गए थे, लेकिन चौकी में बैठे रहे। दोपहर 2.30 बजे एसईसीएल के तीनों क्षेत्र के डिप्टी जीएम, एसओ, एपीएम के साथ पीडब्ल्यूडी के अफसर भी पहुंचे, पहले तो खड़े होकर बात कर रहे थे लेकिन आंदोलनकारियों ने कह दिया कि जमीन पर बैठिए तभी बात होगी। इसके बाद जमीन पर ही बैठकर चर्चा हुई। लिखित में आश्वासन मिलने पर आंदोलन समाप्त हुआ।

लंबे समय से लोग सड़क मरम्मत की कर रहे थे मांग
सर्वमंगला से ईमलीछापर के साथ ही भिलाईबाजार, दीपका, हरदीबाजार की ओर जाने वाली सड़कों की हालत काफी खराब है। लंबे समय से सड़क की मरम्मत की मांग की जा रही थी, लेकिन एसईसीएल प्रबंधन मांग को अनसुना कर रहा था। इसकी वजह से जिला पंचायत उपाध्यक्ष के साथ क्षेत्र के सरपंच, जनपद सदस्य, पार्षद, एल्डरमैन और ग्रामीणों ने सर्वमंगला चौक पर सुबह चक्काजाम कर दिया। आंदोलनकारी सड़क के बीच में कारपेट बिछाकर बैठ गए।

माकपा और आप पार्टी ने भी दिया समर्थन, नारेबाजी
आंदोलन को माकपा और आम आदमी पार्टी ने भी समर्थन दिया था। माकपा के जिला सचिव प्रशांत झा, पार्षद सुरति कुलदीप, आप से सुरेश जैन समेत कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे। कार्यकर्ताओं ने प्रशासन और एसईसीएल प्रबंधन के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। उन्होंने कहा कि खदान प्रभावित क्षेत्र होने के बाद भी सड़कों को सुधारने में अनदेखी की जा रही है।

कब कौन सी सड़क का होगा निर्माण

  • 1. दीपका-सराईसिंगार चौक तक सड़क मरम्मत और पेंचवर्क का काम दिसंबर में शुरू हो जाएगा, यह कार्य एसईसीएल दीपका कराएगी।
  • 2. शिव मंदिर चौक से कुचैना मोड़ तक सड़क मरम्मत का काम और सर्वमंगला चौक से कनबेरी तक मरम्मत कुसमुंडा कराएगी। सितंबर तक कार्य पूरा होगा।
  • 3. सराईसिंगार चौक से गेवरा बस्ती तक सड़क मरम्मत का काम दिसंबर तक पूरा हो जाएगा, यह कार्य एसईसीएल गेवरा कराएगी।
  • 4. सर्वमंगला चौक से शिव मंदिर चौक तक डामरीकरण इसी महीने पूरा होगा। यह कार्य पीडब्ल्यूडी को कराने की जिम्मेदारी दी है।
  • 5. जटराज और नहर मार्ग के सड़क की मरम्मत एसईसीएल कुसमुंडा कराएगी। इस काम को भी जल्द पूरा करने आश्वासन दिया है।
  • 6. कबीर चौक से भिलाईबाजार, हरदीबाजार मार्ग की मरम्मत का काम एसईसीएल गेवरा करेगी। एक माह में इसे पूरा करने का आश्वासन दिया है।

आंदोलन में कांग्रेस से जुड़े अधिकांश जनप्रतिनिधि
आंदोलन में शामिल जनप्रतिनिधि कांग्रेस के हैं। जिला पंचायत सदस्य कमला राठिया, एल्डरमैन गीता गभेल, ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष प्रदीप अग्रवाल, हलीम शेख, आशीष गुप्ता, जनपद सदस्य प्रभा सिंह, गिरजा विंध्यराज, दमोदर राठौर, चंद्रभूषण कंवर, सरपंच चंद्रभान सिंह, सुरेश श्रोते, पूर्व पार्षद शशि यादव, महेन्द्र यादव, नरेश अग्रवाल, दीपक सिंह, भरत पटेल, रवि पटेल, शरद जायसवाल मौजूद थे।

सड़क का काम नहीं हुआ तो कोल डिस्पैच रोकेंगे
जिला पंचायत के पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष अजय जायसवाल का कहना है कि समय पर सड़कों की मरम्मत और निर्माण नहीं होने पर तीनों खदानों से कोयला परिवहन रोक देंगे। लंबे समय से एसईसीएल प्रबंधन क्षेत्र की उपेक्षा कर रही है। लोगों में भारी नाराजगी है। इसी वजह से 4 घंटे तक आंदोलन चला। इससे भी बड़ा आंदोलन करेंगे।

बाइक सवार 10 फीट सीढ़ी से उतारते-चढ़ाते रहे: चक्काजाम होने पर बाइक सवारों को भी रोक दिया गया। इसकी वजह से सड़क से सर्वमंगला मंदिर जाने के लिए बनी 10 फीट सीढ़ी से बाइक के पहिए को उठाकर उतारते और चढ़ाते रहे। साथ ही आवास क्षेत्र से भी जाने का प्रयास करते रहे। जो लोग अस्पताल जा रहे थे उन्हें जाने दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें