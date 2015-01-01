पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राहगीर परेशान:बालको नगर में मालवाहकों के दबाव से जाम की स्थिति

कोरबा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के भीतर से भारी वाहनों के आवाजाही के लिए दिन में ज्यादातर समय नो एंट्री लगे होने से बालको नगर से गुजरी रिंगरोड पर दबाव रहता है। बिजली कंपनी व बालको के राखड़ बांध से एसईसीएल के खदानों व लो लाइन एरिया में राखड़ परिवहन होने से मालवाहकों का दबाव और बढ़ गया है। बालको प्लांट के लिए कोयला परिवहन करने वाले मालवाहक भी सेपको गेट के आसपास सड़क किनारे खड़े रहते हैं। इस कारण से नगर में परसाभाठा के बजरंग चौक से लेकर रिस्दा चौक तक भारी वाहनों के आवाजाही से जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है। जिससे इस मार्ग से गुजरने वाले नगर के लोग परेशान है। जिसे देखते हुए ब्लाक कांग्रेस कमेटी बालको ने बालको प्रबंधन से समस्या का निराकरण करने की मांग की है। कांग्रेस कमेटी के मीडिया प्रभारी पीयूष पांडेय ने बताया कि समस्या का निराकरण जल्द नहीं होने की स्थिति में प्रबंधन के खिलाफ आंदोलन व चक्काजाम किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें8 घंटे बाद फिर बदला बिहार, NDA 134 का आंकड़ा छूकर 120 पर आया; अब तक सवा तीन करोड़ वोटों की गिनती पूरी - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें