सराहनीय:गरीब कन्याओं के विवाह में कल्चुरी भवन रियायत दर पर दिया जाएगा

कोरबा2 घंटे पहले
  • भगवान सहस्त्रबाहु की मनाई जयंती, समाज के लिए भी न्यूनतम दर तय

सर्ववर्गीय जायसवाल सभा की जिला इकाई ने मिशन रोड स्थित कल्चुरी जायसवाल भवन में भगवान सहस्त्रबाहु की जयंती मनाई। कोविड प्रोटोकाल का पालन किया गया। जिलाध्यक्ष रामगोपाल डिक्सेना, युवा सभा जिलाध्यक्ष राजेन्द्र जायसवाल, महिला सभा अध्यक्ष मोना जायसवाल ने सहस्त्रबाहु जयंती पर कोरोना से बचाव के लिए दूसरों को भी कोविड नियमों की जानकारी देने पर जोर दिया। समाज के लोगों की बैठक भी हुई। इसमें गरीब कन्याओं के विवाह में रियायत दर पर और समाज के लोगों को न्यूनतम दर पर कल्चुरी भवन उपलब्ध कराने पर सहमति बनी। इस मौके पर रामनाथ पराशर, सुरेन्द्र प्रताप जायसवाल, अनिल जायसवाल, लल्लू प्रसाद, विशाल, महेन्द्र, गजेन्द्र, बजरंग, संजय, मनीष, राजू, आशीष पिंटू, जीवन, रोशन, श्रेय, नीरज, नितीन, अनिल डडसेना, तेरस, सत्या, विनय, राजेश, प्रभात, अमर, पल्लवी जायसवाल, सीमा जायसवाल, उषा जायसवाल, लीना जायसवाल उपस्थित थे।

