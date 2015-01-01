पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:कोरबा-दुर्ग-कोरबा मेमू फास्ट लोकल चलाने नहीं मिली मंजूरी, डीआरएम बोले- प्रस्ताव भेजा

कोरबा5 घंटे पहले
  • टेक्नीकल इश्यू के कारण हो रहा विलंब, जिसे दूर करने चल रहा है विभागों में मंथन

कोरबा-दुर्ग-कोरबा मेमू फास्ट लोकल के लिए अभी जिले के यात्रियों को और इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। रेल प्रशासन का कहना है कि अभी रेलवे बोर्ड से मंजूरी नहीं मिली है। वहीं इसे ट्रेन को चलाने के लिए आने वाले टेक्नीकल इश्यू को कैसे दूर किया जा सकता है इस पर भी रेलवे के अलग अलग विभागों में मंथन चल रहा है। बोर्ड से मंजूरी मिलते ही यह गाड़ी चलने लगेगी। एक निर्धारित तिथि बताना जल्दबाजी होगा। देश के अन्य राज्यों में यात्री सेवा लगभग सामान्य हो गई हैं। उत्तर प्रदेश व बिहार में तो पैसेंजर ट्रेन भी रेलवे बोर्ड की अनुमति से चल रही हैं। अपने प्रदेश में कोरबा सहित अन्य जिलों जो रेल लाइन से जुड़े हुए हैं वहां गिनती की कोविड ट्रेन ही चल रही हैं। जिससे लंबी दूरी की यात्रा में आसानी तो लोगों को हो रही है लेकिन अपने ही जिले से दूसरे जिले में जाने व वापस आने के लिए कोई यात्री ट्रेन नहीं है। जिसके कारण कोविड स्पेशल ट्रेन जो बिलासपुर से आगे जाती हैं उन्हें पकड़ने के लिए बड़ी परेशानियों से गुजरना पड़ता है। इस विसंगति को दूर करने के लिए बीते माह 24 नवंबर को रेल संघर्ष समिति का एक प्रतिनिधि मंडल बिलासपुर में डीआरएम से मिला था। डीआरएम आलोक सहाय ने तब कहा था कि दिसंबर के पहले पखवाड़े में यह गाड़ी चलाने की कोशिश की जाएगी। कोरबा जिले के लोगों की परेशानियों को देखते हुए रेल संघर्ष समिति से मिले सुझाव को उन्होंने गंभीरता से लेते हुए यह भी कहा था कि कोरबा-दुर्ग के साथ बिलासपुर-कटनी के बीच फास्ट मेमू चलाकर छोटे छोटे स्टेशनों के यात्रियों को भी राहत दी जाएगी। परन्तु 23 दिन बीत जाने के बाद भी इस संबंध में रेलवे की ओर से इस दिशा में कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया जा सका है।

यह समस्या आएगी सामने
रेलवे का यह मानना है कि मेमू फास्ट लोकल ट्रेन चलाने में रिजर्वेशन का मामला आड़े आएगा। कोविड-19 में चलने वाली ट्रेनों में बिना आरक्षित टिकट लिए सफर नहीं किया जा सकता है। अगर मेमू लोकल को फास्ट बनाकर चलाया जाएगा तो इसके लिए सिस्टम में पूरी तैयारी करनी पड़ेगी। रेलवे के ही एक बड़े अधिकारी का कहना है कि बोर्ड से मंजूरी मिल जाए तो इसमें कोई दिक्कत नहीं होगी।

आश्वासन के नाम पर गुमराह करने लगे हैं अफसर
रेल मामलों के जानकार व जिला चेंबर ऑफ कामर्स एंड इंडस्ट्रीज के उपाध्यक्ष रामकिशन अग्रवाल ने कहा कि रेलवे के अफसर आश्वासन के नाम पर जिले की जनता को गुमराह करने लगे हैं। यह हमारे एकजुट नहीं होने का ही परिणाम है। जब तक जिले के लोग रेल सुविधा के लिए अपनी ताकत नहीं दिखाएंगे तब तक रेल प्रशासन हमारी अनदेखी करता रहेगा।c

क्या कहते हैं डीआरएम
मंगलवार को डीआरएम आलोक सहाय से रेल संघर्ष समिति के प्रमुख रामकिशन अग्रवाल की मोबाइल पर चर्चा हुई। अग्रवाल ने डीआरएम को पिछली बैठक में हुई चर्चा को याद दिलाते हुए कोरबा-दुर्ग-कोरबा मेमू फास्ट कब से शुरू करने की बात कही। जिस पर डीआरएम सहाय ने कहा कि जिले के लोगों की समस्या को देखते हुए हमने प्रस्ताव भेज दिया है।

