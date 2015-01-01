पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी का मामला:नौकरी व लोन दिलाने के नाम पर लोगों से लाखों रुपए ठगे, पटना से गिरफ्तार

कोरबाएक घंटा पहले
  • ढाई साल से फरार था, ठिकाना बदल कर पुलिस को दे रहा था चकमा

कुसमुंडा थाना क्षेत्र में बिजली मीटर का लोड बढ़ाने, नगर निगम में नौकरी लगाने और गरीबी रेखा का लोन निकलवाने के नाम पर लोगों के साथ लाखों की ठगी करने वाले आरोपी को पुलिस ने बिहार के पटना से गिरफ्तार किया है।

आरोपी बीते ढाई साल से फरार था। पुलिस से बचने के लिए पता ठिकाना बदल रहा था। पानी टंकी बांकी मोंगरा निवासी 41 वर्षीय परवेज आलम पिता खुर्शीद अंसारी मूलतः अरवल जिला बिहार का रहने वाला है। यहां रहते हुए उसने कई लोगों को ठगी के जाल में फंसाया और उनकों लाखों की चपत लगाई।

कुसमुंडा क्षेत्र निवासी रामेश्वर प्रसाद सोनी ने ढाई साल पहले शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी कि परवेज आलम ने उसके फोटो कॉपी दुकान में आकर खुद को बिजली विभाग का कर्मचारी बताते हुए बिजली मीटर का लोड बढ़ाने का झांसा देकर उससे 12 हजार रुपए की ठगी की थी।

वहीं प्रेम लाल कैवर्त से उसकी बेटी को नगर निगम में नौकरी लगाने के नाम पर 70 हजार रुपए, बुधवार विश्वकर्मा से राशन कार्ड बनाने और गरीबी रेखा के तहत लोन निकलवाने के नाम पर 10 हजार रुपए ठग लिए थे।

इसी तरह रवि कर्ष से मकान बनाने के टैक्स के नाम पर 3 हजार रुपए और धर्मेंद्र विश्वकर्मा से भी गरीबी रेखा का लोन निकलवाने के नाम पर 10 हजार रुपए व परदेशी कुम्हार से 5 हजार रुपए लिए थे। इस तरह अलग-अलग लोगों से उसने 1 लाख 10 हजार रुपए की ठगी की थी।

Oशिकायत पर पुलिस केस दर्ज कर आरोपी की तलाश कर रही थी। आरोपी ढाई साल से फरार था। बार-बार उसका लोकेशन बदल रहा था। इस बीच बिहार के पटना में उसके होने की जानकारी पर कुसमुंडा पुलिस ने वहां दबिश दी और आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

