भू-विस्थापित कर्मियों का आंदोलन:मेनगेट बंद करा लैंकाे कर्मचारियों ने की हड़ताल प्लांट में दिनभर अधिकारियों के भरोसे रहा काम

कोरबा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वेज रिवीजन, प्रमोशन और अनुकंपा नियुक्ति की हैं प्रमुख मांगें

वेज रिवीजन, प्रमोशन व अनुकंपा नियुक्ति सहित 27 मांगों को लेकर लैंकाे प्लांट के भू-विस्थापित कर्मचारियों ने बुधवार को काम बंद अनिश्चतकालीन हड़ताल शुरू कर दी है। कर्मचारियों का नया वेज रिवीजन कई माह से लंबित है। आश्वासन के बाद भी मांग पूरा नहीं होने से कर्मचारियों में प्रबंधन के खिलाफ गुस्सा है। उरगा के पताड़ी स्थित लैंको पावर प्लांट में कर्मचारियों ने छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य बिजली उत्पादन कंपनी कर्मचारी संघ के बैनर तले बुधवार की सुबह से प्लांट का मुख्य गेट बंद करवा दिया। इसके बाद भू-विस्थापित कर्मचारियों ने प्लांट के सामने धरना प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया। प्लांट के भू-विस्थापित कर्मियों के आंदोलन को अन्य ठेका कर्मियों का भी समर्थन दिया है। भू-विस्थापित कर्मियों के आंदोलन की सूचना पर सुबह पहले से ही प्लांट के अधिकारी संयंत्र के अंदर पहुंच गए थे। कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल के कारण आंदोलन के पहले दिन ज्यादातर काम अधिकारियों के भरोसे रहा। मालूम हो कि प्लांट में एक हजार कर्मचारी हैं, जिनमें 300 भूविस्थापित और 500 ठेका कर्मी और 200 अफसर हैं।

वार्ता के लिए बुलाया संगठन मांगों पर अड़ा
प्रबंधन के अधिकारियों ने देरशाम को संगठन के पदाधिकारियों को वार्ता के लिए बुलाया। प्रबंधन प्रमोशन के साथ इंक्रीमेंट में 5 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ोतरी पर अड़ा था, जबकि महासंघ 7 प्रतिशत बढ़ोतरी की मांग पर अड़ा था। बीएमएस के प्रदेश महामंत्री आरएस जायसवाल ने कहा कि अभी आंदोलन जारी रहेगा।

बिजली उत्पादन पर असर नहीं, अन्य कार्य प्रभावित
लैंकों प्लांट में काम बंद हड़ताल से बिजली उत्पादन का कार्य बाधित नहीं हुआ है। लेकिन प्लांट में कस्ट्रक्शन, मेंटेनेंस से जुड़े व अन्य कार्य पर खासा असर पड़ा है। जिसके कारण प्रबंधन की मुश्किलें बढ़ गई है। कर्मचारियों ने कहा मांगें पूरी हुए बिना आंदोलन खत्म नहीं होगा।

प्लांट में पुरानी इकाइयों से ही बन रही बिजली
लैंको पावर प्लांट में वर्तमान में पुराने प्लांट में ही 300-300 मेगावाट के दो इकाइयों से बिजली उत्पादन किया जा रहा है। लैंको की माली हालत खराब होने के कारण विस्तार प्लांट की इकाइयां अब तक उत्पादन में नहीं आ पाई है। विस्तार के तहत यहां 660-660 मेगावाट की दो इकाइयों से उत्पादन होना था।

अधिकारियों का इंक्रीमेंट प्रत्येक वर्ष, कर्मचारियों के मामले में देरी: हड़ताली कर्मचारियों का कहना है कि लैंकाे प्लांट में अधिकारियों को प्रत्येक वर्ष समय पर इंक्रीमेंट का लाभ दिया जाता है। लेकिन कर्मचारियों के मामले में प्रबंधन देरी करता है। उनका पहला वेतन समझौता पांच वर्ष के लिए था। दूसरा वेतन समझौता तीन वर्ष के लिए था। अगला वेतन समझौता अप्रैल 2020 से होना था। लेकिन अब तक नहीं हुआ।

ये हैं प्रमुख मांगें
वेज रिवीजन, प्रमोशन के अलावा कर्मचारियों की अन्य मांगों में कैशलेस मेडिकल सुविधा, कर्मचारियों के उपचार के लिए अस्पताल सुविधा, कर्मचारियों के लिए उत्पादन प्रोत्साहन, कर्मचारियों के लिए रात्रिकालीन कार्य भत्ता, कैंटीन की सुविधा व गुणवत्ता पूर्ण सामाग्री के लिए समिति गठित कर जांच के बाद काम प्रदान किया जाए, आवास बनाने के लिए ऋण सुविधा, बेहतर कार्य करने वाले कर्मचारियों को पुरस्कृत करने समेत 27 मांगे हैं।

