खतरे में वन्यजीवों की सुरक्षा:कोरबा में पलमा पहाड़ पर मिला तेंदुए का शव; यहीं कुछ दिन पहले हाथियों के दो बच्चों की भी हो चुकी है मौत

कोरबा20 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ में कोरबा के कटघोरा वनमंडल में पलमा पहाड़ पर शुक्रवार को एक तेंदुए का शव बरामद हुआ है। उसकी मौत का कारण अभी स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका है।
  • कटघोरा वनमंडल की जटगा रेंज का मामला, तेंदुए की मौत का कारण अभी स्पष्ट नहीं
  • अक्टूबर माह के 15 दिनों में इस वनमंडल में ये दो हाथियों के बाद तीसरे वन्यजीव की मौत

छत्तीसगढ़ में कोरबा के कटघोरा वनमंडल में वन्यजीवों की मौत का सिलसिला जारी है। पलमा पहाड़ पर शुक्रवार को एक तेंदुए का शव बरामद हुआ है। उसकी मौत का कारण अभी स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका है। कुछ दिन पहले इसी वन मंडल में हाथियों के दो बच्चों की भी मौत हो चुकी है। ऐसे में वन्य प्राणियों की सुरक्षा को लेकर सवाल खड़े होने लगे हैं।

पोस्टमार्टम के लिए डॉक्टरों की टीम बुलाई गई है
जानकारी के मुताबिक, जटगा रेंज में पलमा पहाड़ पर तेंदुए का शव पड़े होने की शुक्रवार सुबह सूचना वन विभाग को मिली थी। टीम ने मौके से शव बरामद कर लिया है। उसके पोस्टमार्टम के लिए डॉक्टरों की टीम बुलाई गई है। उसकी रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही मौत का कारण सामने आ सकेगा। वहीं वन विभाग सुरक्षा को लेकर दावा कर रहा है।

इसी माह 10 दिन में हाथियों के दो बच्चे मरे
बिलासपुर सर्किल के मुख्य वन संरक्षक अनिल सोनी ने कुछ समय पहले कोरबा, कटघोरा समेत आसपास के वनमंडलों के डीएफओ की बैठक ली थी। जिसमें वन्य प्राणियों की सुरक्षा को लेकर भी चर्चा हुई थी। हालांकि इसी अक्टूबर माह के 10 दिनों में हाथियों के दो बच्चों की मौत हो चुकी है। 26 अक्टूबर को कटघोरा में तालाब किनारे हाथी के बच्चे का शव मिला। वहीं 17 अक्टूबर को तालाब में डूबने से मौत हुई।

