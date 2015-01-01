पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उच्च शिक्षा:अप्रैल से मुख्य परीक्षा का शेड्यूल, ऑनलाइन क्लास गिनती की लगी, अब बिगड़ेगा रिजल्ट

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • जिले के सरकारी कॉलेजों में पहले से ही प्राध्यापकों की कमी, ऑफलाइन कक्षाएं शुरू नहीं हुईं

कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण शिक्षा व्यवस्था बदहाल हो चुकी है। कॉलेजों की डिग्री के आधार पर युवा अपना कॅरियर तलाशते हैं। सत्र 2019-20 में तो पढ़ाई के बाद परीक्षाएं आयोजित करने में ही दिक्कतें आईं, लेकिन सत्र 2020-21 में तो छात्रों की नींव ही मजबूती से शुरू नहीं हो पाई है। वे आगे किस तरह से परीक्षा के लिए तैयार होंगे, यह उन्हें खुद सोचना होगा, क्योंकि उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने चालू सत्र के लिए अकादमिक कैलेंडर जारी कर दिए हैं। इसके अनुसार कक्षा वार छात्र-छात्राओं को परीक्षाओं के लिए अभी से जुटना होगा। छात्रों को परीक्षा के लिए तैयार करने वाले शैक्षणिक स्टाफ इसमें कामयाब नहीं हो पा रहे हैं। कहीं स्टाफ की कमी के कारण पढ़ाई नहीं हो रही है तो कहीं वरिष्ठ प्राध्यापक होते हुए भी कक्षाएं शुरू तक नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। इसके बाद भी अभिभावक भी उदासीन बने हुए हैं। उच्च शिक्षा के बाद यूनिवर्सिटी भले ही ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं एक नवंबर से शुरू करने का दावा कर रही है, लेकिन हकीकत यह है कि आज भी कॉलेजों में अध्ययन-अध्यापन का कार्य छात्रों को स्वयं करना पड़ रहा है।

10 अप्रैल से होंगी मुख्य परीक्षाएं, चिंता में विद्यार्थी
उच्च शिक्षा विभाग, छत्तीसगढ़ शासन के अवर सचिव रविन्द्र कुमार मेढेकर ने 11 नवंबर को सभी यूनिवर्सिटी और कॉलेजों के प्राचार्यों के लिए अकादमिक कैलेंडर उपलब्ध कराए हैं। इसके अनुसार वार्षिक प्रायोगिक परीक्षा 15 मार्च से 31 मार्च के बीच और वार्षिक परीक्षा 10 अप्रैल से 30 मई के बीच आयोजित की जानी है। इससे छात्रों की चिंता बढ़ गई है।

30 हजार छात्रों का लग जाएगा भविष्य दांव पर
जिले में सरकारी और गैर सरकारी 19 कॉलेज हैं, जहां पीजी, यूजी के साथ डिप्लोमा कोर्स की कक्षाएं संचालित हैं। इन कॉलेजों से हर साल नियमित व स्वाध्यायी के 28 से 30 हजार विद्यार्थी मुख्य परीक्षा मेें शामिल होते हैं। सिर्फ नियमित छात्रों की संख्या 22 हजार के करीब है। सत्र का 5वें माह के 12 दिन बाकी हैं। सिर्फ 12 दिन ऑनलाइन क्लास लगी है। वह भी गिनती के विषय की।

विद्यार्थियों की पढ़ाई हो रही प्रभावित
उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने सभी कॉलेजों के प्राचार्यों को पत्र के माध्यम से यह कहा है कि वे अपने स्टाफ से नियमित ऑनलाइन क्लास लेने और उसकी जानकारी उपलब्ध कराएं। यहां बताना होगा कि इस माह में अब तक दो बार ऑनलाइन क्लास संचालन की जानकारी कॉलेजों के प्राचार्यों की ओर से भेजी जा चुकी है, वे अपनी जानकारी में क्या भेजे हैं यह तो नहीं पता, लेकिन छात्राें की पढ़ाई अब भी प्रभावित हो रही है। इससे छात्रों को नुकसान हो रहा है।

गर्ल्स कॉलेज में स्टाफ भी हैं पर नहीं लग रही क्लास
गवर्नमेंट मिनीमाता गर्ल्स कॉलेज शहर ही नहीं जिले का सबसे बड़ा गर्ल्स कॉलेज है। यहां सभी विषयों के शिक्षक ऑनलाइन क्लास नहीं शुरू कर पाए हैं, जबकि 2 नवंबर से कक्षाएं शुरू हो गई हैं। बीएससी के छात्रों को सिर्फ केमेस्ट्री और फाउंडेशन कोर्स ही पढ़ाया जा रहा है, जबकि जंतु विज्ञान और वनस्पति शास्त्र की कक्षाएं स्टाफ होने के बाद भी शुरू नहीं हो सकी है।

लीड कॉलेज के प्राचार्य बोले- शासन को भेज दी सूची
गवर्नमेंट पीजी और जिले के लीड कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. आरके सक्सेना ने कहा कि जिस विषय के शिक्षक नहीं हैं, उनकी जानकारी उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने मंगवाई थी, जिसे भेज दिया गया है। शासन स्तर पर ही ऐसे विषयों के वैकल्पिक शिक्षकों के माध्यम से केन्द्रीयकृत ऑनलाइन टीचिंग कराने की व्यवस्था है। अभी प्रथम वर्ष की कक्षाएं शुरू हो गई हैं।

पायलट टीचिंग प्रोजेक्ट से होगी ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई
गवर्नमेंट पं. मुकुटधर पाण्डेय कॉलेज कटघोरा के प्राचार्य डॉ. सतीश अग्रवाल ने कहा कि स्टाफ की कमी तो पहले से ही बनी हुई है। जिस विषय के प्रोफेसर नहीं हैं, उनके स्थान पर उच्च शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से पायलट टीचिंग प्रोजेक्ट लागू किया गया है। इस प्रोजेक्ट से ऐसे कॉलेज के छात्र कनेक्ट होकर पढ़ाई कर सकेंगे, जहां संबंधित विषय के शिक्षक नहीं हैं।

