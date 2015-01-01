पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:बोनस नहीं मिलने से नाराज खदान के ठेका कर्मचारियों ने हड़ताल की चेतावनी दी

कोरबा2 घंटे पहले
  • मानिकपुर खदान के ठेका कर्मचारियों ने खोला मोर्चा, किया प्रदर्शन

एसईसीएल के मानिकपुर कोयला खदान में काम करने वाले सैकड़ों ठेका कर्मचारियों ने बोनस की मांग को लेकर मोर्चा खोल दिया है। कंपनी और प्रबंधन से चर्चा के बाद भी बोनस को लेकर कोई आश्वासन नहीं मिलने से नाराज ठेका कर्मचारियों ने बुधवार से काम बंद की चेतावनी दी है। मानिकपुर खदान में नियोजित नारायणी कंपनी (एनएसपीसीएल) ओबी निकासी का करती है, जहां काम करने वाले मजदूर मंगलवार को बड़ी संख्या में मानिकपुर उप-महाप्रबंधक कार्यालय पहुंचे थे। ठेका कर्मचारियों ने यहां मजदूरों को त्योहारी बोनस दिलाने सहित अन्य मांगों को लेकर आवाज बुलंद की। आउटसोर्सिंग कंपनी के ठेका कर्मचारियों ने मांग-पत्र प्रबंधन को दिया है। इसमें बोनस दिलाने की मांग की गई है। शिकायत लेकर उप महाप्रबंधक कार्यालय पहुंचे ठेका कर्मचारियों ने बताया कि पिछले साल की तरह इस बार भी कामगारों को दीपावली से पहले बोनस भुगतान को लेकर किसी तरह का निर्णय नहीं लिया है। ठेका कर्मचारी इससे नाराज हैं। बोनस के अलावा अवकाश में कार्य का डबल वेतन, पीएफ, 8 घंटे की ड्यूटी में आधे घंटे का रेस्ट, कंपनी में काम करने वाले हर कर्मचारी को ज्वाइनिंग लेटर, मजदूरों को हाजरी कार्ड, वेतन स्लिप, हर माह 10 तारीख तक वेतन का भुगतान, पहले काम कर चुकी कंपनियों से सीएमपीएफ की राशि भुगतान में मदद करने सहित भी सूत्रीय मांगे प्रबंधन के समक्ष रखी हैं। कोल इंडिया में हर साल नियमित कर्मचारियों के साथ ही ठेका कर्मचारियों के लिए भी बोनस का ऐलान प्रबंधन की ओर से किया जाता है। इस बार भी 15 अक्टूबर की मीटिंग में कोयला कंपनियों में काम करने वाले ठेका कामगारों के लिए बोनस देने का निर्णय लिया गया है। प्रबंधन माइनिंग एक्टिविटी में नियोजित ठेका कर्मचारियों को ही बोनस देता है। ऐसे में खदानों और कंपनी के अन्य क्षेत्रों में काम करने वाले ठेका कामगार भी बोनस की मांग करते हैं। प्रबंधन के समक्ष हमेशा दूसरों की शिकायत आती है।

