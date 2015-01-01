पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्थानांतरण की तैयारी:कोरबा पूर्व के ज्यादातर कर्मचारियों को भेजेंगे मड़वा अन्य का एचटीपीपी व डीएसपीएम प्लांट होगा तबादला

कोरबा7 घंटे पहले
  • प्लांट में नए साल से बिजली उत्पादन होगा बंद, क्लोजर आर्डर भी हो चुका है जारी

जनरेशन कंपनी के प्रदेश के सबसे पुराने बिजली प्लांट से 31 दिसंबर को बिजली उत्पादन बंद करने की तैयारी है। नए साल से इस प्लांट में बिजली नहीं बनेगी। इसके साथ ही अब यहां के अधिकारी और कर्मचारियों को दूसरे बिजली प्लांटों में स्थानांतरित करने की तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। प्लांट से सबसे ज्यादा कर्मचारी मड़वा प्लांट में भेजे जाएंगे। कोरबा पूर्व प्लांट में 120-120 मेगावाट की दो इकाइयां हैं। दोनों को बंद करने का फैसला कंपनी ने लिया है। इसका क्लोजर आर्डर भी जारी कर दिया है। इस संबंध में मुख्यालय से स्थानीय प्रबंधन को भी निर्देश जारी कर दिया है। प्लांट बंद करने का क्लोजर आर्डर जारी होने के बाद से अब कोरबा पूर्व प्लांट के कर्मचारियों को दूसरे प्लांटों में स्थानांतरित करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है। एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि नए साल की शुरुआत में ही अधिकांश कर्मचारियों को प्लांट से कंपनी के अन्य संयंत्रों में स्थानांतरित करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू होने की संभावना है।

पूर्व प्लांट के कई कर्मचारी सेवानिवृत्ति के करीब
कोरबा पूर्व प्लांट कंपनी का सबसे पुराना बिजली प्लांट हैं। 3 साल पहले तक बिजली प्लांट में कर्मियों की संख्या करीब 1800 तक थी। इस बीच कोरबा पूर्व प्लांट में 50-50 मेगावाट के इकाइयों से बिजली उत्पादन बंद हो गया। इसके कारण प्रबंधन को प्लांट के करीब 636 पदों को ही खत्म कर दिया। वहीं कर्मचारियों के तेजी से सेवानिवृत्ति होने पर यहां कर्मचारी कम होते गए। वर्तमान में भी इस प्लांट में 40 फीसदी से ज्यादा कर्मचारी व अधिकारी ऐसे हैं, जिनकी आने वाले कुछ वर्षों में सेवानिवृत्त होनी है। इनमें से अधिकांश को जिले के ही कंपनी के प्लांटों में भेजा जा सकता है, जिनकी सर्विस ज्यादा वे मड़वा जा सकते हैं।

240 मेगावाट बिजली उत्पादन में आएगी कमी
वर्तमान में कोरबा पूर्व में संचालित 120-120 मेगावाट के दोनों इकाइयों की कुल क्षमता 240 मेगावाट है, जिससे वर्तमान में 150 से 160 मेगावाट की लोड पर बिजली उत्पादन हो रहा है। वर्तमान में एचटीपीपी से क्षमता 1340 मेगावाट, मड़वा दूसरी बड़ी प्लांट 1000 मेगावाट इसके बाद डीएसपीएम प्लांट की क्षमता 500 मेगावाट है। कंपनी में थर्मल प्लांटों की कुल क्षमता 3080 मेगावाट है। कोरबा पूर्व प्लांट से उत्पादन बंद होने से क्षमता 240 मेगावाट कम होकर 2840 मेगावाट हो जाएगी। हालांकि कंपनी के जानकारों का कहना है कि इससे कंपनी पर बिजली की डिमांड को लेकर दबाव नहीं पड़ेगा। वहीं कंपनी में बांगो हाइडल प्लांट से 120 मेगावाट बिजली का उत्पादन किया जाता है।

अभी कंपनी के 4 थर्मल पावर स्टेशन हाे रहे हैं संचालित वर्तमान में राज्य पावर जनरेशन कंपनी के 4 थर्मल पावर प्लांट संचालित हैं। कोरबा पूर्व के बंद होने के बाद यहां से कर्मचारियों कोरबा, एचटीपीपी, डीएसपीएम और मड़वा प्लांट भेजा जाएगा। बताया जा रहा है कि प्लांट में सबसे ज्यादा कर्मचारी मड़वा प्लांट में भेजेंगे। वहीं बाकी कर्मचारियों को एचटीपीपी और डीएसपीएम प्लांट भेजने की तैयारी है। हालांकि प्लांट के कुछ कर्मचारियों को प्लांट के मशीनों की निगरानी के लिए अगले कुछ वर्षों तक प्लांट में ही तैनात रखने की भी योजना है।

ठेका कर्मचारियों को होगी सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी
कोरबा पूर्व से बिजली उत्पादन बंद होने से सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी यहां नियोजित आउटसोर्सिंग कंपनियों के कर्मचारी, ठेका कर्मचारियों को दिक्कत होगी। प्रबंधन के अनुसार यहां करीब 500 ठेका कर्मचारी काम करते हैं। नियमित कर्मचारियों को कंपनी के अन्य संयंत्रों में भेजने की योजना है, लेकिन यहां के अधिकांश ठेका कर्मियों के समक्ष रोजगार की समस्या खड़ी हो सकती है, जिसकी आशंका से ठेका कामगार चिंतित हैं।

