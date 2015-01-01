पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महामारी:जिले में नए 102 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले, रहें सतर्क

कोरबा2 घंटे पहले
मंगलवार को जिले में कोरोना के 102 नए केस मिले हैं जिसमें बालको और उरगा थाना से एक-एक पुलिसकर्मी भी है। त्योहारी सीजन के बीच कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या मैं हो रही गिरावट राहत की बात है लेकिन मंगलवार को कई ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से नए मरीज मिले हैं जो चिंता का विषय भी है। करतला विकासखंड के बरपाली वा नवलपुर गांव से 7-7 मरीज मिले हैं इसी तरह सोहागपुर व सरगबुंदिया से 2-2 संक्रमित मरीज है। बालको नगर क्षेत्र से 7 मरीज संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। जिला अस्पताल स्थित नवजात केयर सेंटर कि एक नर्सिंग स्टाफ व माचाडोली हेल्थ सेंटर से भी कर्मचारी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिला है। एनटीपीसी के विभागीय कॉलोनी से 7 मरीज फिर मिले हैं। कुसमुंडा क्षेत्र में विकास नगर आदर्श नगर व शांति नगर से भी कुल 7 मरीज मिले हैं। इसी तरह दीपका के अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों से 5 मरीज मिले हैं। इसके अलावा शहर के पावर हाउस रोड, मुड़ापार, मानस नगर, पंप हाउस ढोड़ीपारा, आरामशीन, पौड़ी बहार, शारदा विहार, पथरीपारा, सीएसईबी कॉलोनी के मरीज है। ग्रामीण अंचल में देव्पहरी लेमरू समेत अन्य कई गांव से भी संक्रमित मरीज है।

