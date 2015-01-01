पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:गिधौरी पंचायत के 5 मोहल्लों में नहीं बनी सड़क, आवाजाही में परेशानी

बरपाली2 दिन पहले
  • ग्रामीण बोले- जनप्रतिनिधियों की अनदेखी से गांव का नहीं हो रहा विकास

करतला ब्लॉक के ग्राम पंचायत गिधौरी के 5 मोहल्लों में सड़क नहीं बनने से लोग परेशान हैं। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि जनप्रतिनिधियों की अनदेखी के कारण विकास कार्य नहीं हो रहा है। बारिश के समय कीचड़ के बीच आवाजाही करनी पड़ती है। मुख्य सड़क से अब तक मोहल्ले जुड़ नहीं पाए हैं। गिधौरी पंचायत के आश्रित पारा मोहल्ला चारपारा, जोगी नगर, बांधपारा, मुड़ाभांठा व धनुहारपारा शामिल हैं। यहां की आबादी लगभग 1500 है, लेकिन इन मोहल्लों तक जाने अब तक सड़क नहीं बन पाई है। ग्रामीण बारिश के समय कीचड़ से होकर जाते हैं। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि लंबे समय से सड़क बनाने की मांग की जा रही है। कीचड़ होने से कई लोग दुर्घटना का शिकार हो चुके हैं। इन बस्तियों में पानी की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था नहीं है। राशन लेने के लिए 5 किलाेमीटर की दूरी तय करनी पड़ती है। पहली बार इस क्षेत्र से सरपंच बना है, जिससे विकास की उम्मीद जागी है। सरपंच विज्ञानी गोविंदा कंवर का कहना है कि सीसी रोड बनाने विधायक ननकीराम कंवर ने पहल की है। मुख्य मार्ग से बस्ती तक सीसी रोड का निर्माण कराया जाएगा।

