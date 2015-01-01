पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा को तरस रहे कोरबावासी:कोरोना काल में पर्याप्त यात्री नहीं फिर भी रेलवे ने कम आय दिखाकर छीन ली हमारी ट्रेन

कोरबा2 घंटे पहले
  • रायगढ़-गोंदिया-रायगढ़ व दुर्ग-अंबिकापुर-दुर्ग काे दे दिया एक्सटेंशन

दक्षिण पूर्व मध्य रेलवे बिलासपुर से त्यौहारी सीजन बीत गया लेकिन यात्रियों को राहत देने कोई ऐसी ट्रेन नहीं चलाई गई जिसकी लोगों को अधिक जरुरत थी। उल्टा सितंबर माह में हसदेव एक्सप्रेस को स्पेशल के तौर पर चलाया गया। और उससे रेलवे को नुकसान हुआ ऐसा अधिकारियों का मानना है, जिसके कारण इस ट्रेन को आगे एक्सटेंशन नहीं दिया गया। अक्टूबर व नवंबर में त्यौहारों की अधिकता के बाद भी बेहतर व सुविधाजनक सफर से बंिचत रह गए। मजे की बात यह है कि हसदेव एक्सप्रेस के साथ दुर्ग-अंबिकापुर-दुर्ग व रायगढ़-गोंदिया-रायगढ़ जनशताब्दी एक्सप्रेस भी स्पेशल ट्रेन के रूप में चलाई गयी। लेकिन इन दोनों ट्रेनों को एक्सटेंशन देकर लगातार चलाया जा रहा है और उस रूट के लोगों को सुविधा मिल रही है। जो कारण रेलवे के अधिकारी बताते हुए हसदेव एक्सप्रेस को बंद कर दिए थे, इससे अन्य दोनों रूट की ट्रेनों से भी रेलवे को काेई विशेष आय नहीं हुई थी। फिर भी कोरबा के लोगों को मिलने वाली सुविधा छीन ली गई जो अब तक बनी हुई है। दुर्ग अंबिकापुर व रायगढ़ गोंदिया के बीच सितंबर माह में चली इन ट्रेनों जितनी आय रेलवे को हुई है वह कोरबा रायपुर के बीच चलने वाले हसदेव एक्सप्रेस से किसी भी स्थिति में बेहतर नहीं है। दक्षिण पूर्व मध्य रेलवे बिलासपुर के सीपीआईओ एंड सीसीएम (एफएस) तन्मय मुखोपाध्या से सितंबर महीने में चली तीनों रूट की स्पेश ट्रेनों से रेलवे को हुई अर्निंग मांगी गई थी। जिसे उनके द्वारा उपलब्ध कराया गया है। जिसमें दुर्ग अंबिकापुर 23.93, गोंदिया-रायगढ़ 27.56 तो रायपुर-कोरबा से रेलवे को 30 दिन में हुई 13.59 फीसदी आय होना बताया गया है। इससे समझा जा सकता है कि जब 30 दिन चलने के बाद इन तीनों रूट की ट्रेनों से रेलवे को 32 फीसदी से अधिक आय नहीं हो पाई है। तो फिर केवल हसदेव एक्सप्रेस को बंद करने की सिफारिश क्यों की गई। यह कोरबा के यात्रियों के रेलवे द्वारा सौतेला व्यवहार ही है। अगर ऐसा नहीं होता तो त्यौहारी सीजन में यहां के लोगों को भी हसदेव एक्सप्रेस का लाभ मिलता, पर दुर्भाग्य है कि यहां को लोग वंचित रहे।

जानिए किस रूट की किस ट्रेन में कितनी आय

  • रायपुर-कोरबा हसदेव एक्सप्रेस में - 13.59 प्रतिशत
  • कोरबा-रायपुर हसदेव एक्सप्रेस में - 13.29 प्रतिशत
  • दुर्ग-अंबिकापुर में - 23.93 प्रतिशत
  • अंबिकापुर-दुर्ग में - 26.58 प्रतिशत
  • रायगढ़-गोंदिया जनशताब्दी एक्सप्रेस में - 32.64 प्रतिशत
  • गोंदिया-रायगढ़ जनशताब्दी एक्सप्रेस में - 27.56 प्रतिशत

सड़क पर बसों की कमी, रायपुर जाने व उसी आने कोई साधन नहीं
जिले की सड़कों की दुर्दशा व कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण सड़कों पर अभी भी बसे पूरी तरह नहीं चल रही हैं। हसदेव एक्सप्रेस यहां के लोगों को एक दिन में रायपुर जाना व शाम तक वापस लौटने के लिए बेहतर माध्यम थी। इसके अलावा जो भी ट्रेन चला रहा है उससे रायपुर जा तो सकते हैं पर उसी दिन वापस आने कोई साधन नहीं मिलेगा। एक दिन रुककर दूसरे दिन वापसी के लिए इंतजार करने की मजबूरी है। यही नहीं सप्ताह में 4 दिन तो दोपहर 11.30 बजे के पहले बिलासपुर या रायपुर की ओर जाने कोई ट्रेन है ही नहीं। 3 दिन छत्तीसगढ़ एक्सप्रेस चल रही है।

डिवीजन की रिपोर्ट पर निर्णय लेता है बोर्ड: रामकिशन अग्रवाल
रेल मामलों के जानकार व जिला चेंबर आफ कामर्स एंड इंडस्ट्रीज के उपाध्यक्ष रामकिशन अग्रवाल ने बताया कि हसदेव एक्सप्रेस को बंद करने का निर्णय रेलवे बोर्ड का नहीं है। इसके लिए तो डिवीजन में बैठे अधिकारियों ने रिपोर्ट बोर्ड को देकर मांग किए होंगे। अन्यथा रेलवे बोर्ड हसदेव एक्सप्रेस को बंद नहीं करता। अब तो केवल कोरोना संक्रमण के समाप्त होने का इंतजार करना ही विकल्प रह गया है। ताकि हसदेव एक्सप्रेस फिर से पटरी पर दौड़ने लगे। अग्रवाल ने कहा कि हसदेव एक्सप्रेस के साथ अन्य दोनों रूट की ट्रेनों को भी बंद करना था।

