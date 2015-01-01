पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:जमीन अधिग्रहण के 8 साल बाद नौकरी नहीं दी, भू-विस्थापित राखड़ डेम में धरने पर बैठे

कोरबा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिजली उत्पादन कंपनी ने 500 मेगावाट विस्तार परियोजना के लिए ली थी जमीन

एचटीपीपी के 500 मेगावाट विस्तार परियोजना के लिए राखड़ डेम के लिए 8 साल पहले गांवों की जमीन अधिग्रहित की थी, लेकिन भू-विस्थापितों को अब तक नौकरी और मुआवजा की राशि नहीं दी है। इसकी वजह से भू-विस्थापितों ने राखड़ डेम के मेड़ पर ही धरना-प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया है। मंगलवार को जनपद उपाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह कंवर और जनता कांग्रेस के गोविंद सिंह राजपूत ने मौके पर पहुंच कर धरना को समर्थन दिया। बिजली उत्पादन कंपनी ने राखड़ डेम और पाइप लाइन के लिए ग्राम डिंडोलभांठा, छिरहूट, ढोड़कधरी, बिरवट, पंडरीपानी, गोपालपुर के निजी कृषि जमीन को अधिग्रहित किया था। इससे 2059 खातेदार प्रभावित हुए हैं, लेकिन 7 भू-विस्थापितों को नामांकन की प्रक्रिया होने के बाद भी नौकरी नहीं मिली है। मासिक भत्ता भी देना बंद कर दिया है। नामांकन फार्म में बार-बार जांच के नाम पर परेशान किया जा रहा है। पेयजल की सुविधा समिति को देने प्रभावित गांव के बेरोजगारों को प्लांट में काम सौंपने की मांग की जा रही है। बिना अनुमति के मिट्‌टी का उत्खनन भी किया जा रहा है। इसे लेकर भी भू-विस्थापित 24 दिनों से धरना पर बैठे हैं। जनपद उपाध्यक्ष कंवर ने बताया कि उत्पादन कंपनी को इस पर ध्यान देना चाहिए। अब तक कोई अधिकारी चर्चा करने तक नहीं आया। इससे ग्रामीणों में नाराजमी है।

