आरोप:कब्जा कर मकान बनाने वालों को नोटिस, लोग बोले- पार्षद मतदाता नहीं होना बता कर रहे झूठी शिकायत

कोरबा2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • मुड़ापार अस्पताल के पीछे प्लांटेशन एरिया में कब्जा, दूसरे वार्ड के लोग बना रहे झोपड़ियां

नगर निगम के वार्ड क्रमांक 25 में एसईसीएल के मुख्य अस्पताल मुड़ापार के पीछे 40 से अधिक लोगों ने प्लांटेशन एरिया में झोपड़ी बना लिए हैं। एसईसीएल प्रबंधन ने इन लोगों को नोटिस जारी किया है। मंगलवार को बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने कलेक्टर से शिकायत कर पार्षद शैलेन्द्र सिंह पर आरोप लगाया कि क्षेत्र के मतदाता नहीं होने की बात कहते हुए मकानों को तुड़वाने में लगे हैं। एसईसीएल हेलीपेड और अस्पताल के पीछे पुराना प्लांटेशन एरिया है, जहां 40 से अधिक झोपड़ियां बन चुकी हैं। जिन लोगों ने यहां मकान बनाया है, वे दूसरे वार्ड के लोग हैं। अतिक्रमण होने पर पार्षद शैलेन्द्र सिंह ने कलेक्टर के साथ वन विभाग को अतिक्रमण हटाने की शिकायत की। इसके बाद लोगों ने पार्षद के खिलाफ भी मोर्चा खोल दिया है। रामपुर प्रसाद, शबनम, सुनीता सिंह, उमा सिंह समेत बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने कलेक्टोरेट पहुंच कर कहा कि मकान टूटने पर बेघर हो जाएंगे। मजदूरी और सफाई कर्मी का काम करते हैं। इससे हमें राहत दी जाए।

पेड़ों को काटकर हो रहा अतिक्रमण: पार्षद
पार्षद शैलेन्द्र सिंह पप्पी का कहना है कि पेड़ों को काट कर लोग झोपड़ी बना रहे हैं। इसकी शिकायत की गई थी। गलत काम करने वालों को कोई सहयोग नहीं दिया जाएगा। प्रदूषण की समस्या से सभी जूझ रहे हैं। ऐसे में प्लांटेशन एरिया में अतिक्रमण करना ठीक नहीं है।

एसईसीएल ने 23 नवंबर तक मांगा है जवाब
एसईसीएल के संपदा अधिकारी ने अतिक्रमण कर मकान बनाने वालों को नोटिस जारी किया है। इसमें कहा गया है कि मकान, स्थान, संपत्ति के बारे में 23 नवंबर तक जवाब दें कि क्यों न बेदखल किया जाए। साथ ही साक्ष्य के साथ सुबह 11.30 बजे उपस्थित होने को कहा गया है। यह जमीन एसईसीएल की है।

