लापरवाही:त्योहारी सीजन में अधिकारी भूले पार्किंग व्यवस्था, लगेगा जाम

कोरबा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पार्किंग तय नहीं किए जाने से पावर हाउस रोड पर सड़क पर खड़े हो रहे वाहन, शाम के बाद बनती है जाम की स्थिति

त्योहारी सीजन दीवाली के लिए लोग खरीदारी करने घर से निकलने लगे हैं जिससे बाजार में भीड़ बढ़ने लगी है। व्यापारी भी इसके लिए तैयारी करके दुकानें सजाने लगे हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच त्योहारी सीजन में आम दिनों की तरह बाजार की रौनक बढ़ी है। सड़कों पर भी वाहनों का दबाव बढ़ा है। लेकिन कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते इस बार नगर निगम व यातायात पुलिस के जिम्मेदार अधिकारी शहर के प्रमुख व्यवसायिक क्षेत्रों में चार पहिया वाहनों को खड़ी करने के लिए पार्किंग व्यवस्था तय करना भूल गए। जिस कारण अब कोसाबाड़ी से लेकर निहारिका-घंटाघर, ट्रांसपोर्टनगर, पावर हाऊस रोड व पुराना बस स्टैंड के आसपास लोग दुकानों के सामने सड़क पर ही वाहन खड़ी कर रहे हैं। शाम के बाद भीड़भाड़ अधिक होने से आवाजाही में जाम की स्थिति निर्मित हो रही है।

मल्टीलेवल पार्किंग भी बंद, स्थान चिन्हित नहीं
गुरुवार को धनतेरस है। ऐसे में अब गिनती के 3 दिन बच गए हैं। लेकिन अब तक शहर के सभी व्यवसायिक क्षेत्रों में पहुंचने वाले लोगों के चार पहिया वाहनों को रखने के लिए स्थान चिन्हित नहीं किया जा सका। वहीं पावर हाऊस रोड पर पहुंचने वाले वाहनों को रखने के लिए निर्माणाधीन मल्टीलेवल पार्किंग का दरवाजा भी नहीं खोला गया। जबकि पिछले बार वहां अस्थाई व्यवस्था की गई थी।

बाजार पर न पड़े असर इसलिए कार्रवाई अभी बंद
एक प्रशासनिक अधिकारी के मुताबिक कोरोना काल में बाजार पर मंदी रही। त्योहारी सीजन के चलते अब बाजार में भीड़ हो रही है। ऐसे में बाजार से दूर पार्किंग व्यवस्था बनाने और खरीदारी करने पहुंचे लोगों पर वाहन खड़ी करने पर कार्रवाई करने से बाजार पर असर पड़ सकता है। इसलिए स्थिति को देखते हुए इस बार अलग से पार्किंग व कार्रवाई अभी बंद रखी गई है। जरूरत पड़ने पर इसके लिए जरूरी पहल की जाएगी।

यातायात-सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के लिए अतिरिक्त बल
एडिशनल एसपी कीर्तन राठौर के मुताबिक शहर में त्योहारी सीजन में बाजार में भीड़ बढ़ी है। इसलिए यातायात व्यवस्था सुगम बनाने और आमजन के साथ ही व्यापारियों की सुरक्षा के लिए प्रमुख चौराहों व व्यवसायिक क्षेत्र में अतिरिक्त बल की तैनाती की गई है। पेट्रोलिंग बढ़ाई गई है। सड़कों पर जाम की स्थिति न लगे इसके लिए यातायात पुलिस की पेट्रोलिंग टीम व्यवस्था संभालेगी।

