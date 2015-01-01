पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:अग्रसेन चौक पर बन रहा पुराने शहर का पहला ओपन जिम, इम्युनिटी पावर बढ़ाने सभी कर सकेंगे कसरत

कोरबा12 घंटे पहले
  • नहर किनारे सौंदर्यीकरण के साथ लगा रहे एक्सरसाइज मशीनें, नया शहर की ओर थी ओपन जिम की सुविधा

शहर दो भागों में बंटा है, जिसमें सुनालिया चौक के उस पार पुराना और ट्रांसपोर्टनगर से निहारिका-कोसाबाड़ी की ओर नया शहर कहलाता है। पुराने शहर की ओर मनोरंजन और सेहत से जुड़ी सुविधाओं की कमी है। न खेल का मैदान है और न ही पार्क, जबकि नया शहर की ओर खेल के मैदान और पार्क हैं। सेहत के लिए चिल्ड्रन पार्क समेत स्मृति उद्यान और पुष्पलता उद्यान समेत कई अन्य जगह पर ओपन जिम बनाए गए हैं, लेकिन अब पुराने शहर की ओर भी नगर निगम द्वारा सुविधाएं बढ़ाई जा रही है। पहले जहां गोमाता चौक पर सौंदर्यकरण किया गया, वहीं अब दर्री रोड की ओर अग्रसेन चौक पर सौंदर्यकरण के साथ पहला ओपन जिम तैयार किया जा रहा है। नहर के किनारे मुख्य सड़क के पास ओपन जिम के लिए एक्सरसाइज मशीनों को इंस्टॉल कर दिया गया है, जहां सौंदर्यकरण का कार्य पूरा होते ही इसे जनता के लिए खोल दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद हर वर्ग के लोग ओपन जिम पहुंच कर सेहत बना सकेंगे। निगम के पूर्व सभापति और रामसागरपारा वार्ड के पार्षद संतोष राठौर के मुताबिक ओपन जिम से क्षेत्र के लोगों को सेहत लाभ मिलेगा।

बिना खर्च के ओपन जिम में एक्सरसाइज की सुविधा
ननि द्वारा ओपन जिम में एक्सरसाइज से जुड़ी मशीनों को लगाने से महिला, बच्चे, युवा और बुजुर्ग बिना खर्च के मशीनों में एक्सरसाइज कर सकते हैं। इससे लोगों की सेहत भी सुधरेगी। कोरोना काल में इम्युनिटी पावर बढ़ाने में ओपन जिम उपयोगी होगा।

कोरोना काल में पार्क बंद ओपन जिम का लाभ नहीं
लॉकडाउन के बाद से बंद शहर के सभी पार्क अब तक बंद है। इन पार्क में ही ओपन जिम बने हैं, इसलिए लोगों को इसका लाभ नहीं मिल पा रहा है। ओपन जिम में नियमित रूप से आने वाले लोग अब मार्निंग वॉक के दौरान खुले में एक्सरसाइज करके काम चला रहे हैं।

