वारदात:थानेदार के सूने घर से पौने 2 लाख के जेवर व 3 लाख नकदी की चोरी

कोरबा18 घंटे पहले
  • बीईओ के मकान में भी चोरी का ऐसा ही तरीका

बालकोनगर की विभागीय काॅलोनी सेक्टर-1 में उरगा थानेदार लखन लाल पटेल के सूने मकान में चोरी की घटना शहर के एमपी नगर में 2 दिन पहले बीईओ के मकान में हुए चोरी की तर्ज पर ही हुई है। दरवाजे का ताला और अलमारी का लॉकर तोड़ने का तरीका एक ही तरह का होने पर पुलिस को एक ही गिरोह पर संदेह है। मामले में पड़ोसी राज्य से आकर शहरी क्षेत्र में फेरी लगाते हुए सामान बेचने वाले कुछ लोगों को संदेह के आधार पर पकड़ा गया है। इनसे जुड़े लोग दोनों ही घटना से पहले क्षेत्र में फेरी लगाते देखे गए थे। हालांकि उनके कुछ सदस्य नहीं मिले हैं, जो दूसरे क्षेत्रों में फेरी लगाने निकले थे। संदेहियों से पूछताछ करते हुए पुलिस दोनों मामले को सुलझाने में जुटी है। थानेदार पटेल के मकान में हुई चोरी के मामले में उनकी पत्नी बबीता पटेल ने रिपोर्ट लिखाई है। इसमें उन्होंने वापस आकर सामान का मिलान करने पर दीवान के लॉकर में रखे सोने के मंगल सूत्र, ईयर रिंग, अंगूठी समेत चांदी के पायल समेत लगभग पौने 2 लाख के जेवरात और अलमारी के लॉकर में रखे 3 लाख और पुस्तक के रेक में रखे 7 हजार रुपए समेत आधार कार्ड और मतदाता परिचय-पत्र की चोरी होना बताया है। इस तरह उनके घर से करीब पौने 5 लाख की चोरी हुई।

अफसरों के सूने मकान को बनाया जा रहा निशाना
कोरोना काल में लंबे समय से लोग बाहर नहीं निकल रहे थे, लेकिन लगातार अनलॉक में छूट मिलने और यात्री वाहनों के शुरू होने के बाद अब लोग पारिवारिक कारण या घूमने के लिए घरों से बाहर जा रहे हैं। इस दौरान घर सूना छोड़ दे रहे हैं। स्थानीय चोर जहां लगातार बंद मकान देखकर धावा बोलते हैं, लेकिन बाहरी गिरोह फेरी के बहाने रेकी करते हुए अधिकारियों के सूने मकान को निशाना बनाकर वहां चोरी कर रहा है।

