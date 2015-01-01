पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैसला:कम प्रदूषण वाले ही पटाखे बिकेंगे, 2 घंटे फोड़ने की अनुमति

कोरबा2 दिन पहले
  • पर्यावरण मंडल करेगा माॅनिटरिंग, वायु गुणवत्ता का परिणाम वेबसाइट में अपलोड करेंगे

राज्य शासन ने नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिव्यूनल ने पटाखों के उपयोग के लिए जारी गाइड लाइन के अनुसार सोमवार को इसके उपयोग पर निर्देश जारी किया है। इसके मुताबिक दीवाली, छठ पूजा, गुरु पर्व, नया वर्ष और क्रिसमस में सिर्फ 2 घंटे ही पटाखे फोड़ने की समय सीमा तय की है। साथ ही कम प्रदूषण उत्पन्न करने वाले हरित पटाखे की बिक्री लाइसेंस ट्रेडर्स कर सकेंगे। पटाखों के अधिक उपयोग से वायु प्रदूषण के स्तर में वृद्धि होती है। यह कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण बढ़ाने में सहायक हो सकता है। वायु प्रदूषण होने से रोगियों की संख्या बढ़ने की संभावना को देखते हुए गाइड लाइन जारी की गई है। नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल के आदेश के बाद यह सभी जिलों में लागू किया जा रहा है। जिले में इस बार कम लोगों ने पटाखा बेचने लाइसेंस रिनीवल कराया है। शहर में इंदिरा स्टेडियम में परिसर में दुकानें लगती हैं। शासन की इस गाइड लाइन को फाॅलो करना होगा। सिर्फ उन्हीं पटाखों के उपयोग के लिए बाजार में बेचा जा सकेगा, जिसमें उत्पन्न ध्वनि का स्तर निर्धारित सीमा के भीतर हो। आदेश का पालन की जिम्मेदारी कलेक्टर और एसपी को दी गई है। सीरीज पटाखे अथवा लड़ियों की बिक्री, उपयोग व निर्माण पर प्रतिबंध है। व्यापारिक वेबसाइटों से ऑनलाइन पटाखों की बिक्री पर भी प्रतिबंध है।

दो से तीन स्थानों पर वायु गुणवत्ता की होगी जांच
छग पर्यावरण संरक्षण मंडल को वायु गुणवत्ता की नियमित माॅनिटरिंग की जिम्मेदारी दी है। कोरबा में 2 से 3 स्थानों पर 14 नवंबर तक वायु जांच की जाएगी। इसमें पीएम-10 में भारी धातु, पीबी एनआई, एएस व पीएम 2.5 में भारी धातु की मानिटरिंग की जाएगी। इसे वेबसाइट पर अपलोड करेंगे।

इस पर्व पर इतने बजे तक फोड़ सकेंगे पटाखे
दिवाली में रात 8 बजे से 10 बजे तक, छठ पूजा में सुबह 6 से 8 बजे, गुरु पर्व पर रात 8 से 10 बजे, नववर्ष व क्रिसमस पर रात 11 .55 से 12:30 बजे तक पटाखे फोड़ने की अनुमति होगी। जिला प्रशासन ने भी इस संबंध में आदेश जारी किया है।

