पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:लावारिस बाइक के मालिक नहीं आ रहे सामने महीनों से रेलवे स्टेशन की पार्किंग में खड़ीं

कोरबा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक साल पहले बदला पार्किंग का ठेका, तब से 10 बाइक खड़ी हैं, कोतवाली व आरपीएफ को दी सूचना

रेलवे स्टेशन कोरबा में एक साल पहले पार्किंग का ठेका बदल गया था। ठेका बदलने से पुराने ठेकेदार ने स्थल छोड़ दिया और उसके बाद नए ठेकेदार से रेलवे ने अनुबंध किया। पार्किंग स्थल में पहले से ही पार्क की गईं 13 बाइकों की समस्या नए ठेकेदार के लिए सिरदर्द बन गईं। माना जा रहा था कि समय रहते उनके मालिक आएंगे और ले जाएंगे लेकिन एक साल बीतने के बाद भी मात्र 3 बाइकों के मालिक सामने आए और 10 अभी भी वहां पड़ी हुई हैं। समस्या यह आ रही है कि कहीं ये बाइक चोरी की तो नहीं हैं। फिलहाल इन वाहनों की जानकारी ठेकेदार ने आरपीएफ व कोतवाली पुलिस को दे दी है। वाहन पार्किंग का अनुबंध जनवरी 2020 में किया गया था, तब से नए ठेकेदार पार्किंग व्यवस्था संभाल रहा है। जिसके समक्ष ढाई माह बाद बड़ी समस्या शुरू हो गई कोविड-19 के कारण। क्योंकि तब से बंद यात्री ट्रेनों की स्थिति समान्य नहीं हो सकी है। इससे नया अनुबंध करने वाले ठेकेदार को बड़ा नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है। ऊपर से पहले से स्टैंड में खड़ी बाइकों के कारण हमेशा डर बना रहता है कि कहीं ये वाहन चोरी के तो नहीं हैं। क्योंकि उसे लेने वाले अब तक सामने नहीं आ पाए हैं। अगर ऐसा होता है तो बेवजह परेशानी बढ़ जाएगी। जब नए ठेकेदार ने चार्ज लिया तब पार्किंग में बाइक, एक्टिवा व एक नग टीवीएस हैवी ड्यूटी वाहन मिलाकर 13 वाहन पार्किंग में थे। फरवरी में इनमें से 3 वाहनों के मालिक आए और अपने वाहन ले गए, लेकिन तब से अब तक वहां पार्क 10 वाहनों को लेना वाला कोई सामने नहीं आया है। नए ठेकेदार का कहना है कि पार्किंग में बीते एक साल से खड़े 10 वाहनों के मालिकों के नहीं आने की जानकारी रेलवे सुरक्षा बल व कोतवाली पुलिस को दे दी है।

हस्तक्षेप योग्य नहीं है मामला : आरपीएफ प्रभारी
आरपीएफ प्रभारी कुंदन कुमार झा ने कहा कि पार्किंग में लंबे समय से खड़े वाहनों के मामले में वे कुछ नहीं कर सकते। जब तक कोई इसके लिए सामने नहीं आएगा। ठेकेदार ने इसकी जानकारी उन्हें दी है, लेकिन मामला हस्तक्षेप योग्य नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें