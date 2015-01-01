पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:7 दिन बाद धान खरीदी, नहीं आया नया बारदाना, पुराने से चलेगा काम

कोरबा4 घंटे पहले
  • समितियों को दी जिम्मेदारी, विपणन विभाग ने कहा- नया बारदाना आएगा तो ही पहुंचाएंगे, अभी 62 % बारदाने की हुई व्यवस्था

समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की खरीदी 1 दिसंबर से शुरू होगी। इसमें अब 7 दिन का समय बाकी है, लेकिन नया बारदाना नहीं आया है। इससे पुराने बारदाने से ही धान खरीदी की जाएगी। बारदाना केंद्रों में पहुंचाने की जिम्मेदारी सहकारी समितियों को दी है। पहले विपणन विभाग बारदाना पहुंचाता था। खाद्य विभाग सभी राइस मिलरों के साथ सरकारी राशन दुकानों से बारदाना जमा करा रहा है। अगर बारदाने की कमी हुई तो खरीदी पर असर पड़ेगा। जिले में इस साल 44 केंद्रों के माध्यम से धान खरीदी होगी। इस बार 11 लाख 15 हजार क्विंटल धान खरीदी का लक्ष्य है। इसके लिए 6424 गठान बारदाने की जरूरत है। एक गठान में 500 बारदाना होता है। इस हिसाब से 32 लाख 12 हजार बारदाने की जरूरत पड़ेगी। अब तक 4004 गठान बारदाने की व्यवस्था हो पाई है, जो कुल बारदाने का 62 प्रतिशत है। पिछले साल आधा पुराने व आधा नए बारदाने में धान की खरीदी की गई थी। इस बार नया बारदाना आया ही नहीं।

टोकन सिस्टम से खरीदी इस बार भी की जाएगी
धान की खरीदी के लिए केन्द्रों में भीड़ न बढ़े और किसान परेशान हो इसके लिए टोकन सिस्टम रहेगा। किसानों को पहले समिति से टोकन लेना होगा। जिसमें धान की मात्रा व बेचने की तिथि तय रहती है।

नए बारदाने अब तक नहीं आ पाया: डीएमओ
जिला विपणन अधिकारी जान्हवी जिलहरे का कहना है कि पुराने बारदानों का संग्रहण जारी है। इस बार नए बारदाने नहीं आए हैं। आने के बाद ही समितियों में पहुंचाया जाएगा। समितियों को ही पुराने बारदाने केन्द्रों तक ले जाने की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है।

बारदाने की जरूरत के हिसाब से कर रहे व्यवस्था
सहायक जिला खाद्य अधिकारी जेके सिंह ने कहा जरूरत के हिसाब से पुराने बारदाने की व्यवस्था है। अब तक 62 प्रतिशत व्यवस्था हो चुकी है। अभी एक सप्ताह का समय बाकी है। सभी केन्द्रों में बारदाना पहुंचने लगा है। धान खरीदी प्रभावित नहीं होगी।

32,428 किसानों का पंजीयन: धान बेचने वाले किसानों की संख्या 32,428 है। पिछले साल धान खरीदी का आंकड़ा 10 लाख क्विंटल भी नहीं पहुंचा था। इस बार किसानों की संख्या बढ़ने से धान खरीदी अधिक होने की संभावना है। प्रशासन ने भुइयां पोर्टल में जमीन का रकबा दर्ज किया है। इसलिए बीच में परेशानी होगी।

