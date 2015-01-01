पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों पर दोहरी मार:हवा चलने से खड़ी धान की फसल गिरी, झड़ने का डर

कोरबा16 घंटे पहले
  • धान में दाग आने पर समितियां खरीदने में करती है आनाकानी, कीड़े लगने का भी खतरा

करतला ब्लॉक में कई क्षेत्रों में हवा के साथ रूक-रूककर बारिश होती रही। इससे धान की खड़ी फसल गिर गई है। कई लोगों ने खेत में ही खरही बनाया है। उसमें भी पानी घुस गया। इससे धान खराब होने संभावना अधिक है। धान में दाग आने पर समितियां खरीदारी नहीं करती। इससे किसानों को दोहरी मार पड़ेगी। साथ ही धान की बालियां इसी तरह पानी में डूबी रही तो कीड़े लगने का भी खतरा बना हुआ है। जिले में धान की कटाई 60 प्रतिशत तक हो गई। अर्ली वेरायटी के बाद अब देरी से पकने वाले धान की कटाई शुरू हुई थी। इसी बीच तेज हवाओं के साथ बारिश हुई। जिससे किसानों की चिंता बढ़ गई है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार एक-दो दिन बाद फिर से बदली-बारिश की संभावना है। धान पकने के बाद खेत में गिर जाए और पानी में डूब जाए तो अधिक नुकसान उठाना पड़ता है। धान काला पड़ जाता है। साथ ही कटुआ कीड़ा धान की बाली को काटने लगता है। पकरिया के रामकुमार कंवर ने बताया कि उसकी दो एकड़ की फसल खेत में गिर गई है। अभी भी पानी में डूबी हुई है। एक-दो दिन में खेत नहीं सूखा तो कीड़े लगने की संभावना बनी हुई है। अमलडीहा के फिरंगी लाल ने बताया कि अब थ्रेसर से खेत में ही धान की मिंजाई करते हैं। इस वजह से काटने के बाद खरही खेत में ही रहता है। बारिश होने से एक-दो दिन मिंजाई भी नहीं करा सकते। सूखने का इंतजार करने के सिवाय कोई विकल्प नहीं है।

1 दिसंबर से शुरू होगी धान की खरीदी
1 दिसंबर से 41 समितियों के 44 केन्द्रों में धान की खरीदी की जाएगी। अभी भी किसानों को 9 दिन का इंतजार है। अगर समितियों में धान खरीदी शुरू हो गई होती तो किसान अर्ली वेरायटी के धान बेच सकते। इस बार धान बेचने 32 हजार 589 किसानों ने पंजीयन कराया है। समितियों में इसकी तैयारी की जा रही है। बारदाने की व्यवस्था अभी नहीं हो पाई है।

धान के उत्पादन पर मामूली असर पड़ेगा
कृषि के जानकार दलेश्वर कश्यप का कहना है कि मौसम में बदलाव की वजह से धान की फसल को नुकसान संभावित है। लेकिन उत्पादन पर मामूली असर पड़ेगा। अगर आगे मौसम खुला तो मिंजाई में कोई परेशानी नहीं आएगी। किसानों को मौसम को देखकर धान की कटाई व मिंजाई करनी चाहिए।

